Third Side Music Elevates Brontë Jane to EVP of Creative / A&R and Promotes Mariah Flores to Creative / A&R Manager

TSM promotes Brontë Jane to New Role of EVP of Creative / A&R Global independent music publisher Third Side Music

Jane has been a driving force, significantly helping to grow & nurture the careers of some of the most cutting-edge artists, songwriters, composers & producers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent global music publishing powerhouse Third Side Music (TSM) announces the promotion of Brontë Jane to Executive Vice President of Creative/A&R, recognizing her significant contributions to TSM’s creative successes for more than a decade.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Jane has been a driving force at TSM, significantly helping to grow and nurture the careers of some of the most cutting-edge artists, songwriters, composers, and producers around the world.

Reporting to TSM COO and Co-Founder Jeff Waye, Jane has been responsible for signing and supporting TSM’s eclectic roster of artists, including GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA Certified SOFI TUKKER, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sky Ferreira, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Blonde Redhead, and Surf Curse, who were just re-signed to the company on the heels of the band entering Spotify’s Billions Club. Jane most recently had her hand in bringing in Waxahatchee (who has since been nominated for Best Americana Album at the 2025 GRAMMY’s), Spotify’s 2024 Juniper Artists to Watch Searows and LA-based cult producer/DJ Delroy Edwards.

Beyond chart success, Jane’s roster of artists, via the efforts of TSM’s global sync team, have seen success with a multitude of major synch placements, such as SOFI TUKKER x Amadou & Mariam’s “Mon Cheri” in Netflix’s popular Emily in Paris; Searows’ “Only Time” in Grey’s Anatomy (Season 21), GUM’s “Ill Times” in NHL 25, Haiku Hands' "Nunchucka" in Verizon's ad campaign, and SOFI TUKKER & Channel Tres’s “Cafuné in EA’s FC 25 game.

“After a full decade of rising through the ranks here at Third Side, Brontë’s ears and excellent music taste are all over the roster. She’s been a key person in shaping the sound and culture of the company. Promoting her in a senior role alongside Alex Kelman and Stephen Christian gives us a formidable worldwide A&R team,” says TSM Co-Owner/COO Jeff Waye.

“Third Side is an unparalleled creative publisher that operates with a lot of care and conviction. It’s an honor to be able to work across such a growing, diverse roster alongside an incredible team that, at its core, lives and breathes music,” says Brontë Jane.

In addition, TSM is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mariah Flores to Creative / A&R Manager reporting to Brontë Jane and Alex Kelman. Based in Los Angeles, Flores joined TSM in 2019, as part of its ongoing creative expansion and commitment to providing TSM’s roster with the highest level of personalized, day-to-day personalized support.

About Third Side Music:

With staff in Los Angeles, New York, London and Montreal, TSM is renowned for its music-obsessed, creative publishing ethos centered on an “artist-first” attitude. Co-founded in 2005 by Patrick Curley and Jeff Waye, TSM boasts a catalog of over 70,000 titles and a diverse roster featuring the likes of SOFI TUKKER, BadBadNotGood, Sky Ferreira, Courtney Barnett, Surf Curse, Future Islands, Pharoah Sanders, Colin Stetson, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kurt Vile, The Cinematic Orchestra, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Carlos Niño, and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. TSM also represents legacy catalogs such as The Clyde Otis Music Group, Studio One/JamRec, Galt MacDermot, and more. For more information, visit thirdsidemusic.com.

