H.R. 8371, Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act

The bill would modify or expand programs administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that provide veterans’ benefits related to health care, long-term care, education and employment, housing, disability compensation, and burial services. The bill also would increase the fees VA charges borrowers for home loan guarantees and make changes to oversight of and outreach by VA.

The estimated budgetary effects of the bill are shown on the following tables. Sections 123, 128, 133, 141, 145, 147, 204, 210, 213, 214, 303, 401, and 404 would not change direct spending or spending subject to appropriation.

CBO has not reviewed the bill for intergovernmental or private-sector mandates.