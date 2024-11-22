Precision Epigenomics Shares Abstracts Showing Performance of Assays for Melanoma and Brain Cancer Detection

Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics announced that the company presented data supporting the critical role of its melanoma classifier.

Brain cancer has a very aggressive course, so we are pleased that the EPISEEK blood test has shown promising results in this pilot study.” — Dr. Joshua Routh

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Epigenomics, the developer of the EPISEEK™ multi-cancer detection (MCD) test, announced that the company presented data supporting the critical role of its melanoma classifier that analyzes skin biopsy specimens of pigmented lesions to detect the presence of the earliest stage of malignant melanoma (melanoma in situ). The findings were presented at the 61st annual meeting of the American Society of Dermatopathology in Chicago, IL.

“It’s well known that for many pigmented skin lesions seen in the office, it can be difficult to distinguish between a benign nevus, or ‘mole,’ and melanoma. For this reason, biopsy specimens are routinely submitted to the laboratory for a diagnosis,” said Dr. Greg Hosler, president of Sonic Healthcare USA’s dermatopathology division and coauthor. He added, “Less well known is that nearly a quarter of these lesions are also difficult to classify as benign or cancerous in the laboratory, even for experienced dermatopathologists.”

“The novel molecular classifier correctly detected 93% of the earliest melanomas and correctly classified 97% of the benign nevi,” said Dr. Richard Bernert, a board-certified dermatopathologist, COO of Precision Epigenomics, and author. Bernert added, “As many as 300,000 of these challenging lesions are seen each year in the US. We are working hard to make an affordable and reliable assay to prevent missing early melanoma and to avoid over-treatment of unusual, but non-cancerous lesions.”

Precision-Epigenomics is also presenting exciting news on its EPISEEK™ MCD blood test’s ability to detect glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. Dr. Joshua Routh, medical director of Precision Epigenomics and lead author, is presenting the findings to attendees of the 30th anniversary Association for Molecular Pathology poster session in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 19–23, 2024. Routh noted, “Brain cancer has a very aggressive course, so we are pleased that the EPISEEK blood test has shown promising results in this pilot study. We look forward to sharing additional results from a larger study that is ongoing.”

“The performance of our EPISEEK assay to detect abnormal cell-free DNA in the blood from patients with brain cancer was a bit surprising given what we understand about the blood brain barrier and the difficulty competing MCD assays have had detecting brain cancer,” said Dr. Mark Nelson, CEO of Precision Epigenomics.

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is an innovative molecular diagnostics company focused on earlier detection and better outcomes for cancer patients. The company is known for its knowledgeable staff, commitment to patient care and absolute dedication to quality. For additional information regarding Precision Epigenomics and its EPISEEKTM testing, please visit the company website at https://precision-epigenomics.com/.

