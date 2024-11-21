OSCE Presence in Albania, General Directorate of Prisons strengthen prison staff capacities on human rights standards

From 19 to 21 November 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania, in co-operation with the General Directorate of Prisons, organized a training-of-trainers seminar for 35 senior prison staff. The focus was on the Nelson Mandela Rules, the revised UN standards for the treatment of prisoners, which aim to protect the rights of people in detention, including protection from torture and ill-treatment.

The Nelson Mandela Rules are regarded as a crucial international framework for prison management, named in honour of Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison fighting for human rights. The training, based on a new manual developed by the OSCE/ODIHR and Penal Reform International, provided participants with the knowledge and practical tools needed to implement these rules in their day-to-day work.

“In line with OSCE commitments, all persons deprived of liberty must be treated with respect for their human dignity, according to international standards. Treatment of offenders by the judicial authorities is a decisive test for any society,” said Head of OSCE Presence, Ambassador Michel Tarran, opening the event.

“The real purpose of prisons is not to punish, but to rehabilitate and reintegrate individuals into society, giving them a second chance to live with dignity and responsibility. I thank the OSCE Ambassador and all the staff for their commitment and support in this project. Your contribution is a clear example of commitment to improving life and building a fairer and more integrated society,” Klevis Qose, General Director of Prisons, said.

The training covered a range of topics, from understanding the core principles of the Nelson Mandela Rules to practical exercises aimed at improving skills like communication, empathy, and tolerance in the prison environment. The training also emphasized how a human rights approach to prison management can benefit not only prisoners but also staff, the institution, and society at large.

This training is part of the OSCE Presence’s continuous support for prison reform in Albania and its active involvement in promoting the rights of people in detention. It builds capacity for the Training Centre of prisons and ensures that the knowledge gained will be passed on to other staff.

The Presence’s contribution to the penitentiary system over the years include: support to establishment of the Probation Service; legislative and policy support; work on preventing and countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism; support to the Special Regime in high security prisons; and the establishment of a Master’s Programme in Criminology at Tirana University.