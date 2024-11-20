State Secretary Gabrič at the Ministerial Meeting of the Central European Initiative in Tirana

SLOVENIA, November 20 - At the annual meeting of the CEI, held under the Albanian presidency, foreign ministers and their deputies took decisions on the political direction of the organisation, whose main mission is to promote European integration and sustainable development through regional cooperation. They reaffirmed the political will to strengthen the role and functioning of the organisation, in particular with regard to cooperation with EU institutions and other international organisations. In their joint statement, the ministers called for an end to the Russian aggression against Ukraine and for peace in the country, and expressed their strong support for the enlargement process.

State Secretary Melita Gabrič underlined Slovenia’s commitment to the enlargement process for all CEI members that are EU candidate countries and expressed support for all efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter, which needs to be negotiated with Ukraine. She thanked CEI Secretary General Roberto Antonione for his contribution to the development of the organisation and wished the new Secretary General, Franco Dal Mas, every success in leading the CEI for the next three years. The ministers approved the appointment of the new Secretary General of the CEI-Executive Secretariat, based in Trieste, and adopted a joint declaration. On 1 January 2025, Serbia will take over the Presidency of the CEI for one year.