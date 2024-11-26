SkyViewTek Strengthens European Expansion with Key Hires and NIS2 Compliance Seminar in Vienna

Our new European headquarters and our recent seminar underscore SkyViewTek’s dedication to empowering businesses” — Bernie Orglmeister

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyViewTek , a leader in managed IT support and cybersecurity solutions, has accelerated its European growth with the addition of two strategic hires and the successful completion of a recent NIS2 compliance seminar in Vienna. The event, held in October, provided crucial insights into cybersecurity standards and compliance for businesses across Europe.The latest additions to SkyViewTek’s team, Michael Krammel and Christoph Drescher, have joined the company’s European operations, bolstering SkyViewTek’s footprint in Vienna, Austria. Michael Krammel, now Head of European Business Development, brings a wealth of experience in business development, cybersecurity, and IT solutions, while Christoph Drescher, Head of European Operations, is recognized for his operational management expertise and consulting background. Together, they are pivotal to driving SkyViewTek’s European growth strategy.At the Vienna seminar, Bernie Orglmeister, CEO and Senior Project Engineer at SkyViewTek, delivered the keynote address, sharing insights on establishing robust cybersecurity frameworks essential for businesses looking to protect their IT infrastructure and data. The seminar, titled "Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape: NIS2 Strategies for SMBs," offered in-depth discussions on NIS2 standards, best practices for compliance, and strategies to combat emerging cyber threats. This event was invaluable for IT professionals, business leaders, and compliance officers seeking to understand and address Europe’s evolving cybersecurity regulations.“We are thrilled to have Michael and Christoph join our team in Vienna. Their expertise will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities across Europe,” said Bernie Orglmeister. “Our new European headquarters and our recent seminar underscore SkyViewTek’s dedication to empowering businesses in managing cybersecurity challenges and achieving compliance in today’s complex regulatory environment.”As SkyViewTek continues to grow its presence across Europe, the company remains committed to investing in top talent and expanding its reach to meet the needs of clients worldwide, including in Europe, the United States, and beyond.About SkyViewTek LLCSkyViewTek (SVT) is a leading managed IT and computer networking firm serving businesses in the Greater Philadelphia tri-state area and nationwide. Our core commitment lies in delivering comprehensive proactive managed IT and cybersecurity services. Additionally, we excel in project work, offering expertise in new office network design and setup. Trust us to ensure your business IT remains secure, up-to-date, and compliant with third-party organizations like HIPAA and PCI. For more information about SkyViewTek, visit their website at skyviewtek.com or call (610)-590-5006.

