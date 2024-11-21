Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance are Available to Storm and Flooding Survivors in Chaves County

If you have an immediate or serious emergency need because of the Oct. 19-20, 2024, severe storm and flooding, you may qualify for a one-time $770 payment per household from FEMA’s Serious Needs Assistance (SNA) program.

In addition, FEMA’s Displacement Assistance (DA) program offers eligible New Mexicans up to two weeks of funds to help with housing needs if your home is uninhabitable because of the storm. This money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family or friends, or other available options.

Both SNA and DA benefits are in addition to other federal disaster assistance you may be eligible for and require a home inspection to confirm the eligibility.

Immediate or serious needs are lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

SNA is available to eligible survivors whose storm damaged primary residence is in Chaves County who apply for FEMA assistance within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared: by Dec. 1, 2024.

You may be eligible for Serious Needs and Displaced Assistance if:

You complete a FEMA application;

FEMA can confirm your identity;

You or someone in your home is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified non-citizen

The home where you live most of the year is in Chaves County;

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from a home inspection or your documentation;

or your documentation; You tell FEMA you are displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application; and

You have applied for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance is available.

If your situation has change, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362). Calls are accepted every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages.

To watch an American Sign Language (ASL) video about Serious Needs Assistance, visit FEMA Accessible: Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about the storm and flooding recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4843. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.