Rufio, beloved UChicago Medicine therapy dog and Instagram star, retires at age 10

It was a special sendoff for a very good boy.

Rufio, the beloved therapy dog who visited countless cancer patients for the past 5 years at the University of Chicago Medical Center, retired Nov. 11.

To thank the 10-year-old Golden Retriever and his owner, Rebecca Mo, a retirement party was held at the Hyde Park hospital. The event featured tennis balls, personalized dog treats and lots of loving pats from the staff and patients.

For the guest of honor, the celebration was similar to his typical rounds. Rufio greeted each person in the room and lovingly leaned his head into their leg. He later stood alongside the wheelchairs of two cancer patients, who petted him, played fetch and handed him treats after he “gave paw.” He posed for dozens of photos and even demonstrated a few tricks.

Rufio gives a paw to University of Chicago Medicine cancer patient Matthew Roque, 23, of Crown Point, Indiana.

“This lifted up my spirits so much — it was awesome,” said colon cancer patient Matthew Roque, 23, of Crown Point, Indiana, who has been in the hospital for two weeks and was missing his own dog. “It did wonders.”

As Rufio left the hospital for the final time, staff members lined the hallway and applauded.

Pet therapy program looks to expand

Rufio was one of just two dogs in UChicago Medicine’s pet therapy program, which is now looking to expand its roster. The animals require training and their handlers must follow strict guidelines, but the therapeutic benefits for patients and their loved ones are big, said Volunteer Services Manager Erica Luciano.

“The patients who have cancer and can’t see their pets, or who can no longer have pets, it means so much to them,” added hospital volunteer Kathryn Guo. “It makes them so happy.”

Patient Bobbie Hairl, 77, of Chicago, pets Rufio, the therapy dog, during his retirement party Nov. 11 at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Famous since puppyhood

When Rufio was a puppy, he always licked people’s faces and cozied up to them, Mo said.

“They’d say to me, ‘Oh, that just made my day better.’ That’s when I decided to get him certified as a therapy dog,” she said.

Months later, Rufio unexpectedly became a social media sensation after a video of him refusing to leave his favorite pet store went viral and was picked up by a few national news outlets. He now has more than 219,000 Instagram followers.

“Putting pictures of him on Instagram was just something I did for fun, but then it just took off,” Mo said. “He’s really such a good boy.”

Rufio posed for photos with many of the UChicago Medicine hospital staff during his retirement party.

To learn more about UChicago Medicine's pet therapy program or find out how you can get involved, visit Volunteer Services or call 773-702-4421.