Legacy of Service: Following in His Father's Footsteps

Fort Jackson, S.C. –

In an inspiring testament to family tradition and duty, Pfc. Robert Clark is following in his father’s footsteps and recently joined the Army to serve as a Religious Affairs Specialist.

His father, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Clark, a Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer, 84th Training Command, and his wife Amy Clark, recently attended the graduation of their son from Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. on September 9.

When asked why Pfc. Clark decided to choose the same career path as his father, his father’s experience and faith came to mind.

“I want to follow in my dad’s footsteps and turn to him for guidance," said Clark. “I just felt a calling to this job.”

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Sgt. 1st Class Clark shared,

"There was an overwhelming sense of pride that the young child I held in my arms all of those years ago, whom I had coached, and mentored had now taken a huge step towards becoming his own person—and that of a Soldier for this great Army."

Expressing his delight over his son's chosen path, Clark added,

"While there are so many amazing opportunities and positions the Army offers, the fact that Robert has chosen to serve as a ‘Spiritual Ambassador’ by way of the Religious Affairs Specialist route, is beyond my ability to capture such joy with words. It’s almost a confirmation that I, as a father, have done at least one thing right in my son’s upbringing."

Adding to the significance of the day, Amy Clark, Pfc. Clark’s mother, commented on how it felt to finally see her son after being away for training.

"It was like water to a thirsty soul," said Amy. "Basic Combat Training changed him in very good ways. Being away from home helped him to see how profoundly he has been blessed. I think he realized the abundance of love and the strong familial ties that he has. It was also a time for him to draw close to God for strength. All these things were evident when we saw him after graduation."

Amy describes her son as a “hard worker” and a kid who would “jump right in” to get the job done. When asked if it was hard to watch him leave, Amy was not worried at all.

“I was very excited for him. As a homeschool educator, it felt like a success, like crossing a threshold. All that we had worked together to achieve was coming to fruition. Watching him step out into his independence and his future gave me a deep feeling of satisfaction. That's not to say I didn't miss him, though!”

Pfc. Clark is currently attending Military Occupational Schooling at Fort Jackson and will graduate November 27, 2024, with a follow-on assignment to Korea.

When asked about his experience and future, Clark is optimistic and ready for the challenges ahead.

“I am proud to become one of the few who serve and follow in my father’s footsteps. Dad has encouraged me every step of the way. After graduation I would like to become an Airborne Soldier and serve my country for 20 great years.”