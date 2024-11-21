DCCA RELEASE: STATE URGES SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS TO FILE CLAIMS FOR REFUNDS FROM HARRIS JEWELRY SETTLEMENT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

MANA MORIARTY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

STATE URGES SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS TO FILE CLAIMS FOR REFUNDS FROM HARRIS JEWELRY SETTLEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 21, 2024

HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection urges service members and veterans who were deceived by Harris Jewelry to file claims to receive refunds from a July 2022 settlement on or before December 21, 2024. Eligible service members and veterans should file a claim online for a refund.

A federal court ordered Harris Jewelry to reopen its claims process to allow defrauded consumers to file claims for refunds from the July 2022 settlement reached by Attorney Generals of 18 states and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The settlement required Harris Jewelry to cancel $21.3 million in debt for more than 13,000 people and provide $12.8 million in refunds for more than 40,000 who were misled into paying for lifetime protection plans on low-quality jewelry without disclosure. The federal court found that Harris Jewelry violated the terms of the July 2022 settlement by prematurely shutting down the claims portal.

“Service members and veterans should be honored and respected, not misled and defrauded,” stated Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection, Mana Moriarty. “I urge all who are impacted by the settlement over Harris’ deceptive practice to file a claim now to get their money back before the refund portal closes on December 21, 2024. Our office is committed to protecting veterans and holding accountable predatory businesses.”

In July 2022, the Attorneys General of 18 states and the Federal Trade Commission took action and stopped the national jewelry retailer from cheating military families with illegal financing and sales practices. According to the complaint, Harris deceptively claimed that financing jewelry purchases through Harris would raise servicemembers’ credit scores, misrepresented that its protection plans were not optional or were required, and added the plans to purchases without consumers’ consent. The company also allegedly violated numerous financial consumer protection laws, including the Military Lending Act.

Consumers who purchased items from Harris Jewelry and opted for a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan, and have yet to file a claim or previously filed a claim but did not hear back from Harris Jewelry, should file a claim online. Anyone experiencing an issue filing a claim should contact the Office of Consumer Protection at 808-586-2630. More than 30,000 consumers nationwide remain eligible for refunds from a fund exceeding $8 million.

To file a claim for a refund from Harris Jewelry, visit https://www.harrisjewelry.com/.

###

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]