DEQ accepting applications for funds to help coastal communities with storm damage

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting project applications for funding to help coastal cities and towns recover from hurricane damage. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The funding comes from Session Law 2023-134, which allocated $10 million to the DEQ Division of Water Resources’ Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund. Funding may only be used for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state, according to General Statute 143-215.73M and 15A NCAC 01T.0300.

Any project funded by revenue from the fund must be cost-shared with non-state dollars on a basis of at least one non-state dollar for every one dollar from the fund, according to General Statute 143-215.73M.

All applications will be evaluated to determine if the proposed beach nourishment or dune project would meet the minimum requirements.

Applications will be ranked according to their projected environmental benefit, social benefit, economic benefit, as well as based on considerations of the project’s life, financial resources and project efficiency. To read more about the criteria used to select recipients, go to the guidelines on the department’s website.