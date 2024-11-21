Attorney General Ford Urges Veterans and Service Members to File Claims to Receive Refunds from Harris Jewelry Settlement

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford urges service members and veterans who were deceived by Harris Jewelry to file claims to receive refunds from his office’s settlement with the company on or before December 21st.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District ordered Harris Jewelry to reopen its portal to allow defrauded consumers to file claims for refunds from a July 2022 settlement reached by Attorney General Ford and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The settlement required Harris Jewelry to cancel $21.3 million in debt for more than 13,000 people and provide $12.8 million in refunds for more than 40,000 who were misled into paying for lifetime protection plans on low-quality jewelry without disclosure. Eligible service members and veterans should file a claim online for a refund on or before December 21st.

“The enforcement of the July 2022 settlement should stand as an example of what will happen to businesses who defraud our citizens and our service members,” said AG Ford. “Harris Jewelry specifically targeted our service members — men and women who defend our country — and defrauded them out of millions. I urge impacted Nevadans to file a claim now to get their money back before the refund portal closes.”

Consumers who purchased items from Harris Jewelry and paid for a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan and have yet to file a claim — or previously filed a claim but did not hear back from Harris Jewelry — are encouraged to file a claim online as soon as possible. Anyone experiencing an issue filing a claim should file an online complaint with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office here. Over 30,000 consumers remain eligible for refunds from a fund exceeding $8 million.



Harris Jewelry deceived active-duty service members and veterans by claiming that they could improve their credit if they enrolled in their financing program and invested in their jewelry products. However, service members were burdened with high interest rates, thousands of dollars in debt and poor-quality jewelry, ultimately resulting in damaged credit scores. Harris Jewelry was also responsible for inflating prices and adding hidden fees without disclosure while promising charitable donations to Operation Troop Aid, Inc.



Attorney General Ford and the FTC co-led an 18-state agreement that required Harris Jewelry to stop collecting outstanding debts, refund thousands of service members, correct bad credit scores, and dissolve all its businesses. As part of the agreement, Harris Jewelry stopped collecting $21,307,229 in outstanding debt held by 13,426 service members. In Nevada, 48 service members had $66,348.91 in debt canceled.



To file a claim for a refund from Harris Jewelry, visit their online portal.

