Nonprofits: Black Friday Deal on Program Management Training

IntuWork Consulting offers a limited-time discount on its "Impact & Action" workshop series in Chicago.

We encourage all local direct service professionals to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer to enhance their skills and drive greater impact,” — Allecia Harley, Founder and CEO at IntuWork Consulting

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntuWork Consulting is pleased to announce a new in-person workshop series in downtown Chicago designed to empower direct service organizations with essential program management skills. "Impact & Action: Mastering Program Management for Direct Service Organizations" is a 4-part program that will equip nonprofit professionals with the knowledge and tools to design, implement, and evaluate high-impact programs."Direct service organizations play a vital role in addressing critical community needs," says Allecia Harley of IntuWork Consulting. "This workshop series is designed to provide them with the program management skills necessary to maximize their impact and achieve their missions."The series covers topics including:- Foundations of program management- Project scoping and planning- Stakeholder engagement and collaboration- Resource management and optimization- Impact measurement and evaluation- Sustainability and scaling strategiesWorkshop Dates:- January 8, 2025: Foundations of Program Management- January 15, 2025: Planning & Collaboration- January 22, 2025: Resource Management & Implementation- January 29, 2025: Evaluation & SustainabilityTime: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Central Time, Downtown ChicagoBlack Friday & Cyber Monday Special Offer: $760.75 (valid until the end of Cyber Monday, Dec 2nd)Regular Price: $895"We encourage all local direct service professionals to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer to enhance their skills and drive greater impact," adds Harley.Don't miss this limited-time offer! Visit our website to learn more and register today.About IntuWork ConsultingIntuWork is your partner for social impact consulting. We help organizations achieve lasting change through strategic planning, program evaluation , and leadership development

Introducing IntuWork Consulting

