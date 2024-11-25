CloudX Announces APSmart Integration with PBS Systems DMS to Drive Dealer Customer Benefits

PBS auto dealership clients will now have the opportunity to transform their payables departments into a highly efficient operation with APSmart.

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudX®, a SaaS company delivering intelligent accounting automation services to automotive dealerships, announces their data integration collaboration with PBS Systems, a premier supplier of Dealer Management Systems (DMS) solutions for automotive dealerships. This partnership will benefit mutual dealer customers of both CloudX and PBS Systems through automated accounts payable vendor invoice processing, statement reconciliation, and payment processing.

Using CloudX and PBS Systems’ DMS, auto dealerships can automate their accounts payable and payment processing functions to increase efficiency and drive profitability across operations. CloudX’s APSmart® AP automation software automatically processes invoices, statements, and vendor payments while generating monthly cash rebates from spend. Together, this integration will drive accounting efficiency and accuracy, allowing dealerships to put more focus on core business processes and growth initiatives.

“We are thrilled to have integrated our APSmart invoice processing and vendor payments automation platform to PBS Systems. Through this integration many PBS auto dealership clients will have the opportunity to transform and streamline their payables departments into highly efficient and strategically valuable assets to their auto groups.” - Chris Cosgrove, Founder, Chief Revenue Officer, CloudX.

Since 2017, CloudX has helped dealerships across America integrate seamlessly with DMS solutions for better efficiency, visibility, and cost reduction. Adaptive to changing business needs, CloudX’s automation solutions streamline accounting processes and workflows for both single-site and multi-store franchise dealerships.

For over 30 years, PBS Systems has drawn inspiration from their dealer partners to create the most advanced Dealership Management System (DMS). Their current platform, v10, combines user-focused functionality with comprehensive set-up capabilities to streamline operations without compromising security.

“PBS Systems is excited to welcome CloudX to our partner program, enhancing the value we offer to our customers. Together, we look forward to driving success for their dealerships.” - Lynn McNeill, Senior Vice President, PBS Systems.

About CloudX:

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable digital transformation solutions for automotive dealerships. CloudX solutions include accounts payable automation for:

● Vendor invoice processing

● Vendor statement reconciliation

● B2B integrated payments

CloudX solutions deliver process visibility, automate document processing, and reduce the overall costs of accounts payable processing through automation.

For more information about CloudX, visit https://www.cloudxdpo.com.





About PBS Systems:

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, PBS Systems is a leading privately held software company and premier supplier of Dealer Management Systems across North America and the Caribbean. Renowned for its expertise in group deployment, PBS has successfully rolled out its modern Windows-based CRM/DMS platform in over 3,000 stores, North America wide. Their mission is to constantly innovate and collaborate with their customers, enhancing dealer productivity, efficiency and profitability.





