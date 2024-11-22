Chris Gardner Receives The CMA of Texas Americana Album Of The Year Award

The Chris Gardner Band performing @ The CMA of Texas Music Awards Annual Event Show Host Yaneli Lopez (KGCS-TV Joplin) interviews Chris on the station's "Behind The Bands" music show Mary Minter CEO of CMA of Texas with Americana Album of the Year recipient Chris Gardner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americana Country singer/songwriter Chris Gardner began the month of October at KGCS-TV studios (Missouri Southern State University) in Joplin Missouri. Chris was the special guest of talk show host Yaneli Lopez on the station's "Behind The Bands" show. The interview would also be carried by CBS affiliate KOAM-TV (Morgan Murphy Media) based in Pittsburg Kansas.Afterward Chris would travel from Joplin to Nashville where he performed for audiences at Americana Fest (Bobby's Idle House Tavern). Next Chris would return to Texas to receive the coveted CMA of Texas Americana Album of the Year award in mid October. In late October Chris would perform a sixty minute set prior to Willie Nelson & Family taking to the stage at Doggett Ford Pavilion in Beaumont Texas. Returning to Houston Chris began to work with noted music arranger Paul English along with Chris's band on an upcoming special event at Alta Arts Theater. Gardner's month long event filled success was fueled by his "Second Helpings" album which debuted earlier in 2024 and was being spun by terrestrial, internet, satellite and app radio stations around the globe.Recorded in Houston at Wire Road Studios by renowned sound engineer Andy Bradley with mastering performed by the famous Jerry and Diane Tubb at Terra Nova Digital Audio in Austin the album would go on to be serviced nationally by Bill Wence Promotions. Chris's song “Real American Hero” stood out. It is a celebration of those that revere the value of family, those everyday heroes that do what they do for God, family and country. The release is currently available on all notable streaming platforms. You can learn even more at Chris Gardner | Official artist website for the Americana musician - Home (chrisgardnermusic.com)

Chris Gardner's "Real American Hero"

