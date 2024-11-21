Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on The Asberry, the First On-Site Building Delivered at Historic Barry Farm–Hillsdale

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), alongside the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) and nonprofit developer Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), celebrated a historic milestone for the Barry Farm-Hillsdale community with the grand opening of The Asberry, a 108-unit mixed-use building and the first on-site building delivered under the New Communities Initiative (NCI) at Barry Farm. Officials and community members also broke ground on The Edmonson, a 139-unit affordable mixed-use property and the second new construction building on site.

“As a city, we made Barry Farm residents a promise under our New Communities Initiative – that we would welcome residents back into fantastic, safe, and affordable housing that honors and preserves the rich legacy of the community,” said Mayor Bowser. “Today, we take another step forward in delivering on our promise in a way that respects and celebrates the history – and future – of Barry Farm-Hillsdale.”

Located at 1200 Sumner Road SE, adjacent to the Barry Farm Recreation Center, The Asberry is the first building completed as part of the redevelopment of the historically significant Barry Farm-Hillsdale community. Established in 1867, Barry Farm was created to provide formerly enslaved African Americans with the opportunity to own land and build a self-sustaining community after the Civil War.



DCHA and POAH serve as co-developers for the site. Once completed, the Barry Farm redevelopment will feature a vibrant mixed-income community with at least 900 new affordable rental and for-sale housing units, including 380 public housing replacement units. The Barry Farm redevelopment project has so far created a total of 351 construction jobs for DC residents, with the highest percentage going to residents living in Ward 7 (68) and Ward 8 (92).



“This is a watershed moment for our DCHA families who had made Barry Farm Dwellings such a special place to live,” said Keith Pettigrew, DCHA Executive Director. “The opening of The Asberry gives our returning residents an opportunity to live in new, modern homes and creates a foundation for reestablishing the vibrant, spirited Barry Farm community for generations to come. Thank you to our partners in this project for bringing quality affordable housing options to Anacostia while honoring the Barry Farm-Hillsdale legacy.”



The Asberry, which has 77 replacement units for former Barry Farm residents, is a 100% affordable, 55+ senior preference residential property with 33 units at 30% of Median Family Income (MFI), 44 units at 50% MFI, 21 units at 60% MFI, and 10 units at 80% MFI. It also includes 5,096 square feet of commercial space and amenities include a sundeck, courtyard, fitness center, recreation room, and wellness room. Construction was completed in October 2024. The Edmonson will be the second newly constructed building in the redevelopment project, which is being led by co-developers DCHA and POAH. It will include 139 affordable units, including 52 two-bedroom units. The Edmonson will also have 50 replacement units for former Barry Farm Dwellings residents, 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, shared community spaces, and outdoor amenities.



“We are excited to celebrate the progress of the Barry Farm Redevelopment Project with the grand opening of The Asberry and the groundbreaking of the forthcoming Edmonson,” said Maia Shanklin-Roberts, Vice President of Real Estate Development, POAH. “These milestones represent not just buildings, but a vibrant future for this community—one rooted in opportunity, equity, and connection. It’s an honor to be part of a development that prioritizes quality, affordability, and the preservation of the rich history of Barry Farm, while paving the way for generations to thrive.”



DMPED invested approximately $43 million in Phase 1 of the redevelopment, including roughly $14.5 million towards construction of The Asberry. The five-story building also was funded by $33.7 million in tax-exempt bonds issued by the DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA).



“Mayor Bowser is delivering on the promises the District made as a city to the Barry Farm–Hillsdale community,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “DMPED is proud to be a part of this incredible partnership that is fostering inclusive growth and delivering the type of housing, amenities, and opportunities that residents want and deserve. And we’re just getting started.”

For The Edmonson, DCHFA issued $61.1 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $52 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. DMPED also provided a $21 million NCI loan. A $2.5 million grant from the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia and $3 million in financing from DC Green Bank is supporting a community geothermal system, which provides energy efficiencies, cost savings, and sustainability.

“The Barry Farm community is a site full of history and culture. The Asberry is the next chapter and a resurrection of that culture. Seniors, our long-term residents can now return to wonderful homes that are beautiful, healthy, and affordable,” said Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA). “DCHFA is proud to continue investing in the redevelopment of Barry Farm. The Edmonson is the Agency’s second investment. We eagerly anticipate what is to come and look forward to much more in subsequent phases of redevelopment of Barry Farm.”

By using an innovative Faircloth-to-RAD conversion approach, the Barry Farm redevelopment will increase the number of affordable housing units available at the site. Once complete, the project will create 900 residential units across several buildings – including at least 380 affordable replacement units onsite for former Barry Farm residents, an additional 320 other affordable units and 100 homeownership units; community-serving retail spaces; and a large central park with community facilities for on-site services and programs.

Run through a partnership with DMPED and DCHA, NCI is a District government program that was created to redevelop distressed public housing communities into vibrant mixed-income neighborhoods. Barry Farm is one of four NCI projects, along with Northwest One which officially opened in Ward 6 in late 2022; Lincoln Heights - Richardson Dwellings in Ward 7, where hundreds of replacement units have been delivered; and Park Morton in Ward 1, where construction is underway.



