November 21, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Condemns Illegitimate ICC Warrant Against American Allies

Attorney General Miyares Condemns Illegitimate ICC Warrant Against American Allies

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares condemned the illegitimate arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"This latest move by the ICC is an affront to justice and to Israel’s sovereignty. It is politically motivated, anti-Semitic, and a dangerous attempt to undermine a nation that is under direct attack by terrorist organizations," said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

"The facts are simple. On October 7th, Hamas attacked Israel after two years of Israeli assistance aimed at building peaceful agricultural and business ventures in the Gaza Strip. In return, Hamas murdered over 1,400 Israeli men, women, and children. Would anyone in America tolerate such attacks? Would anyone here accept a situation where their people were butchered, their homes destroyed, and their safety threatened—only to be told by the international community to sit back and take it? Israel has allowed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, only for the aid convoys to be hijacked and looted by criminal gangs. Israel has every right to defend itself against these aggressors and has repeatedly shown its willingness to pursue peace.

"Americans stand firmly behind Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. Netanyahu and Gallant are doing what any responsible leader would do: protecting their people from terrorists who want nothing more than to eradicate them. Neutrality in the face of evil is despicable; deliberately choosing terrorism over civilization is absolute barbarism."