FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Harmed by Credit Bureau Center’s Fake Rental Property Ads and Deceptive Promises of “Free” Credit Reports

The Federal Trade Commission is sending payments totaling nearly $1.9 million to consumers who were harmed by fake rental ads and deceptive promises of “free” credit reports from Credit Bureau Center LLC.

In a lawsuit announced in 2017, the FTC alleged that the Credit Bureau Center, formerly known as MyScore LLC, impersonated property owners and offered tours for properties they were not authorized to offer for rent, if consumers first obtained credit reports and scores from their websites. These sites claimed to provide “free” credit reports and scores, but then enrolled consumers in a credit monitoring service with monthly charges of $29.94. Many consumers didn’t realize they were enrolled until they noticed unexpected charges on their bank or credit card statements, sometimes after several billing cycles.

“This case demonstrates that the FTC is persistent and tireless in its work to return money to defrauded consumers,” said Samuel Levine, the Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. “But it is yet another reminder that Congress must act to restore the FTC’s authority to obtain monetary relief so that when companies break the law, the FTC can get money back for injured consumers effectively and efficiently.”

In June 2018, a federal judge ordered Credit Bureau Center to pay money for violating Section 13(b) of the FTC Act. That award, however, was vacated in April 2021 when the Supreme Court ruled that the Commission cannot seek monetary relief under Section 13(b). Because of that ruling, the Commission lost its strongest tool for returning money to consumers. In September 2021, the judge in this case found that Credit Bureau Center also violated Section 19 of the FTC Act and reimposed the award. The defendants lost on appeal, and the lawsuit was resolved in June 2024.

The FTC is sending checks to 42,849 affected consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

Consumers who have questions should contact the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 1-844-804-5464. Consumers can also visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.