Attorney General Bird Helps Iowans and Businesses Overcome Social Media Account Takeovers

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today warns Iowans of a rise in social media account hacks and takeovers—totaling nearly 400 reported incidents to the Attorney General’s office in 2024.

Account takeovers occur when scammers and fraudsters break into someone’s account, often by changing passwords or stealing login credentials. Once in control, those hackers can exploit personal information, impersonate the account owner, and scam the account owner’s friends and family.

“Many Iowans spend years building networks and profiles on social media,” said Attorney General Bird. “When a scammer takes over, masquerading as these Iowans or sabotaging their hard work, it is easy to feel helpless. The good news is we can take action to stop it. My team is committed to helping Iowans recover their accounts and preventing future takeovers.”

Iowa businesses are particularly vulnerable to account takeovers, as they often rely on social media platforms to reach customers and promote their products or services.

One example is when a hacker took over an Iowa woman’s Facebook accounts. The hacker locked her out of both her personal profile and professional account for the Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum. The professional Facebook page played a critical role in promoting events, fundraising, and sharing announcements with supporters. The account takeover cost the museum business by restricting its outreach to the public for nearly a year, even though the woman repeatedly sought help through Facebook’s customer-support channels. It also kept her disconnected from her friends and family by blocking her from viewing posts on her personal feed. It was only after the woman reached out to the Iowa Attorney General’s office that she was able to regain control of her accounts.

How to Protect Yourself:

Use strong, unique passwords: Avoid using easily guessable information such as birthdays, pet names, or common phrases.

Avoid using easily guessable information such as birthdays, pet names, or common phrases. Two-Factor authentication: Use two different forms of identification to access an account. This adds an additional layer of protection beyond a traditional password.

Use two different forms of identification to access an account. This adds an additional layer of protection beyond a traditional password. Be cautious of suspicious links and attachments: Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources, as they may contain malware.

Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources, as they may contain malware. Keep your software updated: Ensure that your operating system, browser, and antivirus software are up-to-date with the latest security patches.

Ensure that your operating system, browser, and antivirus software are up-to-date with the latest security patches. Be mindful of what you share online: Avoid sharing personal information like your full date of birth, home address, or financial information on social media.

Avoid sharing personal information like your full date of birth, home address, or financial information on social media. Monitor your account activity: Regularly check your account for any unusual activity, such as unauthorized posts or messages.

In March, Attorney General Bird called on Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to address the rise in account takeovers and lockouts on its social media platform.

Any Iowan experiencing an account takeover or lockout should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590 or file a report online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint/complaint-form.

