LightHeart Associates Opens New Mental Health Clinic in Edmonds, Washington

LightHeart Associates opens a new mental health clinic in Edmonds, WA, offering personalized care and therapy services to support community wellness.

If you’re facing challenges, our dedicated clinical team members are here to help you navigate through tough times and find a path to healing, strength, and a brighter future. We Can Help!” — Rebekah Verdugo, Clinic Director

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightHeart Associates is excited to announce the opening of its newest mental health clinic in Edmonds, WA, which becomes the fifth LightHeart Associates clinic location in Washington. This facility dedicated to providing exceptional care and support for the community.With a team of highly trained mental health professionals, the Edmonds clinic is committed to delivering comprehensive services ranging from individual counseling to group therapy sessions or medication management.The clinic embodies LightHeart Associates' mission to offer compassionate, accessible, and effective mental health solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. Situated in the heart of Edmonds, the new location is strategically positioned to serve individuals and families seeking mental health support in the area. LightHeart Associates welcome all community members to join us in celebrating this milestone as we expand our efforts to foster mental wellness and resilience.In February 2023, 32.6% of adults in Washington reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, slightly above the national average, according to KFF Additionally, in 2022, 34.4% of these adults reported needing counseling or therapy but did not receive it, compared to the U.S. average of 28.2%. Washington adults with mental illness use Medicaid at a higher rate than the national average. LightHeart Associates is committed to being accessible to all, collaborating with most major insurance providers to achieve this goal.According to Data USA , mental health providers in Edmonds, Snohomish County, WA, see an average of 261 patients annually, a 5.43% decrease from the previous year's 276 patients. Through its new expansion, LightHeart Associates aims to bridge this gap, offering greater accessibility and opportunities for individuals seeking care.LightHeart Associates is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. LightHeart Associates has been deeply rooted in the Seattle area for over 10 years. Their evidence-based practices ensure tailored treatment plans for individual needs. LightHeart Associates is committed to providing high-quality services free from stigma or bias so that everyone has an equal opportunity for access to care.To learn more about LightHeart Associates and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, medication management, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://lightheartassociates.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 217 - 1145.About LightHeart Associates and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Associates is a proud member of Transformations Care Network. Being part of TCN means LightHeart Associates team members can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools our team needs to transform lives in our communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.