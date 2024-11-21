MidxMidwest Brings 90+ Venture Capitalists to Kansas City to Drive Regional Investment Activity

Dan Kerr and Maggie Kenefake welcome attendees to curated MidxMidwest event. Tech founders, fund managers, and ecosystem supporters network and tune into fireside chat during lunch programming at MidxMidwest. Fund managers from around the country connect over a shared day of networking at MidxMidwest.

Flyover Capital Underscores Mission to Create Tech Success Stories by Hosting Sold-Out Conference

MidxMidwest is an engine for Flyover’s mission to create the next generation of technology success stories. It creates access points for founders and investors who might not otherwise meet.” — Dan Kerr, MidxMidwest Co-Founder and Partner at Flyover Capital

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas City took center stage in innovation last week as nearly 100 venture capitalists and 100 early-stage tech founders gathered for the sold-out MidxMidwest conference led by Flyover Capital in partnership with Iron Prairie Ventures. The exclusive gathering aimed to foster meaningful connections among 250 early-stage tech founders, investors, and industry leaders, reinforcing the Midwest’s growing role as a critical hub for technology and investment opportunities.“The middle of the country offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation rooted in sector expertise and collaboration,” said Dan Kerr, Co-founder of MidxMidwest and Partner at Flyover Capital. “MidxMidwest is an engine for Flyover’s mission to create the next generation of technology success stories outside the traditional tech hubs. It creates access points for founders and investors who might not otherwise meet.”Now in its third year, the conference was co-founded by Dan Kerr and Maggie Kenefake with a shared vision of accelerating the growth of the Midwest’s tech ecosystem. This year’s event attracted diverse venture investors from 19 states, representing firms like Marlinspike, K. Ventures, High Alpha, Haven Ventures, Westbound Equity Partners, McCarthy Capital, and Accel-KKR. Limited partners including Fort Washington Capital and the University of Minnesota’s Office of Investments & Banking joined the lineup, underscoring the event’s prominence.Attendees lauded the high-quality networking opportunities and the curated nature of the event, which has facilitated nearly 2,000 one-to-one meetings since its inception. “The quality of conversations and attendees was excellent,” said Natty Zola of Matchstick Ventures. “Lots of great conversations, ambitious people, and good vibes—A+.”Cooper Winrich from FINTOP Capital added, “I’ve been to six other conferences in the past two months, but MidxMidwest facilitated numerous new connections. It was particularly great connecting with folks from the Midwest and Southeast regions.”The event showcased the Midwest’s unique advantages, including its deep-rooted industry expertise and cost-effective market dynamics. The day featured a fireside chat with Kansas City Royals COO Jason Sinnarajah, led by Kerr, discussing value creation, scaling organizations, and the Midwest’s expanding role in technology and business. Panels led by organizations like Iron Prairie Ventures, Digital Health KC, and GrowthX offered actionable insights for both founders and investors.The event is a critical pillar of Flyover Capital’s broader platform strategy to drive connectivity and innovation in the heartland. “The one-day gathering is just the beginning,” said Alexa Heying, Head of Platform at Flyover Capital and lead organizer of this year’s event. “The connections formed here often lead to lasting partnerships, funding rounds, and sustained growth for early-stage tech founders.”With support from sponsors like Polsinelli, the Kauffman Foundation, Full Scale, and KPMG, Flyover Capital and its partners demonstrated how collaboration can drive regional growth and opportunity for investment in the heartland.As one founder put it, “If your company is looking to fundraise or make meaningful connections, this is the event to attend.”###About Flyover CapitalFlyover Capital is a leading early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2014 dedicated to creating the next generation of technology success stories. With a focus on supporting entrepreneurs and fostering vibrant ecosystems outside the coastal tech hubs, Flyover Capital leverages its extensive network, expertise, and resources to empower founders and fund managers alike.For additional information, interviews, or event coverage, please contact: media@flyovercapital.com.Disclosure: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or advisory services. Flyover Capital Partners hosted MidxMidwest but did not offer or discuss any investment products or services during the event. Any testimonials and/or endorsements provided by attendees are uncompensated and are solely related to their experience with the event and do not reflect or imply the quality of advisory services provided by Flyover Capital Partners. FINTOP Capital is a portfolio company of Flyover Capital. As an investment adviser to private funds, Flyover Capital maintains a financial interest in FINTOP Capital, which may create a potential conflict of interest regarding these comments.

