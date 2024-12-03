Israel's Bella's Bread and Butter Opens Second Artisan Bakery Café in West Hollywood

Chef Nachman Kruper Gifts Melrose with a Taste of Israeli-Californian Cuisine – and a Variety of Fermented Sourdough Loaves Sold Warm off the Baking Racks!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella’s Bread and Butter of Galilee, Israel has opened a second location at 7212 Melrose Ave. The artisan bakery and third-wave coffee café sells a variety of fermented sourdough loaves; fresh-baked, hand rolled croissants and pastries; and kosher cuisine.

It is their popular sourdoughs that are at the heart of the menu, and Chef Kruper is banking on the philosophy that “simple can be great” to propel his business forward. This philosophy is reflected in his plant-forward menu comprised primarily of bread, produce, salmon and eggs. Most of the Breakfast at Bella’s menu options come with sourdough toast, like the lox and shakshuka. The lunch menu consists of various wood-fired brick oven baked focaccias, sourdough pizzas, and Israeli staples like salmon laffa and sabich.

“My wife Unique and I got the idea to expand our operations to LA last year after deciding to delay our return to Israel due to the war,” says Mr. Kruper. A tattoo commemorating the attack on Israel is inked on his arm so that he will never forget the tragic event. Mr. Kruper, who was raised in LA, returned to the U.S. a year and a half ago to take care of his mother who has since passed away. The bakeries are named after her.

Although Bella’s Bread and Butter is a family-owned and family-run business, Mr. Kruper was mindful in his hiring process – wanting his staff to reflect the diversity that he hopes to see in the store, consisting of people of all races and religions, just like Israel. There is a gender-neutral bathroom welcoming anyone who identifies as male, female or transgender; and the establishment is dog-friendly. Mr. Kruper is striving to be known as a bakery that serves kosher food and not a kosher bakery.

The bakery café provides counter-style ordering, so patrons can choose to seat themselves in the café area, the Garden Room or on the patio outside. The establishment provides in-house catering services for those who wish to reserve the Garden Room for events – as well as those holding private events at other venues. The bakery also serves as a bread supplier for other restaurants.

Patrons can place delivery orders via Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates. Pick-up orders can be placed by calling the bakery at 323-272-3315, and catering inquiries and bread orders can be made via phone or the contact page at www.bellasbread.com. Bella's is open from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, the store is open from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. In observation of Shabbat, the store is closed on Saturdays. The bakery is also closed on Mondays.

Mr. Kruper teaches sourdough baking classes in the evenings as well. The next one will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, Dec 12. Prospective pupils can sign up by calling the store. You can follow him on facebook.com/bellasbreadandbutter and on Instagram @bellacafela.

