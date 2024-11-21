Bloom Ranch & Dr. Bill Releford Partner with Los Angeles Rams for PLAY 60 Field Day Giving Tuesday Event

Event To Engage Elementary School Students in Physical Activity and Healthy Living Practices and Provide Each Student with New Shoes Courtesy of Shoes That Fit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Bill Releford, CEO and founder of The Wound Pros and owner of the Bloom Ranch of Acton, is partnering with the Los Angeles Rams for a PLAY 60 Field Day at Tarzana Elementary School in Tarzana, California on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.At the event, an estimated 300 students will engage in fun and interactive physical activity as well as learn about the importance of cultivating healthy habits and lifestyle choices. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, each student will receive a brand-new pair of shoes courtesy of Shoes That Fit.The PLAY 60 program is a fun and interactive way to engage K – 5th-grade students with the game of football in a non-competitive setting while also promoting healthy eating habits and encouraging students to move their bodies for 60 minutes a day.The event will incorporate Bloom Ranch’s Wellness Pledge, as well as Dr. Releford’s mindset routine and gamification elements, to boost student participation and make learning about wellness more engaging. The Wellness Pledge reinforces the importance of establishing healthy routines and encourage students to prioritize their well-being by maintaining healthy eating habits, staying physically fit, and promoting mental health.“Encouraging children to embrace wellness from an early age is one of the most impactful investments we can make in their future,” Dr. Bill Releford said. “Our partnership with the Los Angeles Rams and the integration of the Wellness Pledge at this PLAY 60 event is about making health not just a lesson but a lifestyle for these young minds. Together, we’re not just promoting activity; we’re instilling the mindset, habits, and resilience that will serve them well beyond the playground.”"At the Los Angeles Rams, we're committed to inspiring healthier lifestyles for kids in our community. Partnering with Dr. Releford and Bloom Ranch for this PLAY 60 event allows us to amplify that mission by combining education, movement, and fun,” said Molly Higgins, EVP, Community Impact & Engagements, Los Angeles Rams. “Together, we're creating meaningful experiences that encourage children to prioritize their physical and mental well-being, both on and off the field."The event will begin at 9:00 AM PST and consist of:● Morning Assembly: Dr. Releford will lead the opening assembly, introducing the importance of health and wellness and guiding students through his 7-minute Mindset Routine.● Mindfulness and Grounding Session: Guide students through mental exercises that help to improve focus and center themselves daily.● Shoe Giveaway: Students will receive shoes courtesy of Shoes That Fit.● 7-Minute Workout: A simple workout tailored for students to encourage movement and emphasize the importance of staying active.● Wellness Pledge: Students will recite the Wellness Pledge, encouraging them to revisit this commitment throughout the event by completing different wellness-related tasks.● Physical and Educational Activities: Students will participate in various activities, such as sports-themed obstacle courses, health facts trivia, and food-related learning stations.● Raffles and Prizes: Students will receive “Healthy Habits Challenge Cards,” where they can collect stamps or stickers for completing activities and submit completed cards to enter a prize raffle consisting of Bloom Ranch products, Rams tickets, and branded wellness gear.● Fresh Fruit and Food Distribution: Bloom Ranch will distribute fresh fruit to students during the event and provide Bloom Boxes to teachers and administrators to recognize their efforts and commitment.About Dr. Bill RelefordDr. Bill Releford —affectionately known as The Doctor and The Farmer—is a podiatric surgeon, founder of The Wound Pros, the most comprehensive wound care and management service in the industry, and the owner of the Bloom Ranch, the largest Black-owned ranch in Los Angeles County. Dr. Releford is a leading visionary and innovator in the global healthcare complex and brings a unique approach to medicine that blends the latest advancements in medical practices and technologies with sustainable agricultural insights in order to improve the health, quality of life, and well-being of his patients and community.About Bloom Ranch of ActonNestled in the heart of Acton, Bloom Ranch is a place where community, tradition, and innovation come together. Under the leadership of Dr. Bill Releford, the ranch has become a hub for sustainable farming, wellness, and gathering. Bloom Ranch offers visitors the chance to reconnect with the land and each other through seasonal events, fresh produce, and meaningful experiences. For more information, visit bloomranchofacton.comAbout Los Angeles RamsThe Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

