Advancing AI Infrastructure: UNICOM Engineering Immersion Server Portfolio and Submer’s SmartPod EXO Configuration

Driving High-Density, Climate-Resilient AI Data Centers

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering is harnessing the power of Dell PowerEdge server technology and Submer’s advanced single-phase immersion cooling systems to address the surging demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. This setup delivers a platform with superior performance, density, and scalability designed to meet the stringent needs of modern data centers for energy efficiency and sustainability.

The Submer SmartPod EXO 200S, paired with UNICOM Engineering immersion-ready servers powered by 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, delivers unparalleled performance for AI workloads. Supporting up to 64 cores per processor and the latest NVIDIA H100 or H200 GPUs with SXM5 modules, this configuration ensures optimal processing power for demanding applications such as generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs).

The integration of single-phase immersion cooling enhances energy efficiency without compromising performance. Key features of the SmartPod EXO include:

Reliable Performance: Achieve 99.999% availability with concurrent maintainability.

Climate Resiliency: This immersion cooling pod is optimized for heat reuse and dry cooling and even offers the opportunity to completely eradicate direct water usage.

"Submer’s latest SmartPod EXO, paired with UNICOM Engineering’s immersion-ready XE9680-IR based on Dell’s cutting-edge AI server, delivers unparalleled efficiency and density. This breakthrough solution meets the most demanding AI inference and training needs, setting a new standard for performance in immersion cooling," said Oriol Chavanel, Ecosystem Tech Lead at Submer.

All server solutions undergo rigorous validation to ensure optimal performance in an immersion environment. UNICOM Engineering’s turnkey approach provides a one-year warranty with optional extensions and lifecycle management services, ensuring customers maximize their return on investment while achieving sustainability goals.

UNICOM Engineering and Submer are setting new benchmarks in efficiency, reliability, and climate resilience, empowering businesses to scale their AI capabilities while minimizing environmental impact.



About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. Our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

About Submer

Founded in 2015, Submer provides best-in-class technology, enabling data centers around the world to leverage the power of immersion cooling for HPC, hyperscale, data centers, Edge, AI, DL, and blockchain applications. Submer is headquartered in both Barcelona, Spain, and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://submer.com.

The UNICOM Engineering Contact:

Lisa Ryan

lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com

+1 972-633-3491

