Bio Usawa and Rwandan Government Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Manufacture Affordable Biologics in Africa

Company Announces Partnership with Rwanda Development Board to Make Affordable Treatments for Patients in Africa

SAN FRANCISCO and KIGALI, Rwanda, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa and the Rwanda Development Board have partnered to establish Rwanda’s first manufacturing plant for affordable treatments for serious eye diseases like diabetic macular edema.

Diabetic macular edema occurs when the part of the eye responsible for sharp central vision becomes swollen due to fluid leakage from damaged or fragile blood vessels. It is estimated that 7–10% of individuals with diabetes develop diabetic macular edema, a condition that can lead to permanent vision loss or blindness.

While effective mAb biosimilars for diabetic macular edema are approved in high-income countries, their availability in African nations is extremely limited, despite the rise of diabetes cases reaching pandemic proportions.

This facility, the first of its kind in Rwanda, will pave the way for local, end-to-end manufacturing of biosimilars that are affordable, high-quality, and accessible to all. Production of the first biosimilar from this facility is expected within 18-24 months.

“Our long-term goal is clear: to build biomanufacturing capacity across Africa, by Africans and for Africans, ensuring that no patient is denied life-saving therapies due to prohibitive costs. With this partnership, Bio Usawa aims to make treatments for serious eye diseases accessible and affordable, aligning with Rwanda’s strategic position as a healthcare hub in East Africa.

“We are immensely grateful to the Government of Rwanda for its steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare and are excited about the path ahead. Together, we look forward to transforming healthcare access across the continent and bringing affordable biologics closer to home,” said Menghis Bairu, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Bio Usawa.

Francis Gatare, Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer, remarked:



“This partnership with Bio Usawa represents a significant step in advancing Rwanda's healthcare sector and regional innovation. By establishing the first facility for monoclonal antibody-based biosimilars in the country, we are addressing critical healthcare challenges, including access to life-saving treatments like those for Diabetic Macular Oedema. This collaboration reaffirms Rwanda's commitment to improving healthcare access and building local capacity, ensuring sustainable solutions for Africa by Africans.”

About Bio Usawa Inc.

Bio Usawa Inc. is at the forefront of transforming healthcare access across Africa through the local production and distribution of affordable monoclonal antibodies. With a profound commitment to public health, BUI aims to become the leading supplier of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies in Africa, ensuring no patient is left without essential treatments due to cost barriers.

About the Rwanda Development Board:

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) is a government agency with a vision to transform Rwanda into a dynamic global hub for business, investment, and innovation. Its mission is to fast-track economic development in Rwanda by enabling private sector growth. Learn more about the Rwanda Development Board at https://rdb.rw/

Contact Information:

For Bio Usawa

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

510-280-5405

danny@levinemediagroup.com



For Rwanda Development Board

communications@rdb.rw

