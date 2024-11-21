Caring for yourself as a family caregiver

Many of us will experience being a family caregiver, needing a family caregiver, or both at some point. In the United States, families are generally the (often unpaid) primary support for people experiencing illness, disabilities, or the effects of aging. While caring for a loved one can be rewarding, being a family caregiver can be demanding. Many family caregivers work around the clock, and it can feel like a balancing act just to get through the day. The truth is, taking care of yourself is just as important as the care you provide. Here are some things to keep in mind while you care for your loved one:

Step one: Recognize that you are a caregiver

Sometimes, it’s easy to overlook that the help you’re providing makes you a caregiver. When you’re not living with the person or doing full-time care, it may not feel like caregiving. But if you’re lending a hand with regular chores, checking in, or supporting a loved one with things they can’t quite manage alone, you’re playing a caregiver role.

You’re a caregiver if you:

Help someone with a disability, a chronic health problem, or declining health due to aging with things like housekeeping, laundry, meal prep or grocery shopping.

Regularly stop by or check in on someone to make sure they’re doing well and taking care of themselves.

Assist someone with daily personal tasks like helping them get dressed, bathe, or groom.

Even small acts of support are caregiving, and they make a big difference.

Remember, you deserve care, too

It can be easy to fall into a cycle of putting others’ needs before your own. But caring for yourself is actually one of the best ways to become a better caregiver. The Caregiver’s Bill of Rights reminds caregivers that it’s okay to seek help, express emotions, and protect your own well-being without guilt.

Don’t know how to start with self-care? Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week class that can help you reduce stress, deal with difficult feelings, increase your self-confidence, and more. You can find an upcoming class at powerfultoolsforcaregivers.org or call the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon at 1-855-ORE-ADRC (1-855-673-2372).

You are not alone

It’s not uncommon for family caregivers to feel lonely and isolated. Talking about these feelings can be incredibly helpful, whether it’s with a friend, family member, or a support group of other caregivers who get it. Oregon’s Family Caregiver Support Program for unpaid family caregivers may be able to connect you with counseling or support groups, respite care, and training to help you make decisions and solve problems.

The Family Caregiver Support Program is for unpaid family members and friends who care for:

An adult who is at least 60 years old and who needs in-home care

Someone of any age who has Alzheimer's disease and other related disorders

This program is also for grandparents or relatives who are at least 55 years old and who care for:

Children 18 or younger

Adult relatives who have a disability and financially depend on an older adult

Call the ADRC of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 to see what resources are available in your area.

Free training and guides are available

Caregiving can be full of difficult decisions. Sometimes it can feel hard to know if you’re doing the right thing for your loved one. Through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Oregon Care Partners offers free training to family caregivers on topics like basic care skills, challenging behaviors, falls prevention, medication management and more.

In addition, ODHS published a Family Caregiver Handbook full of ideas and suggestions to help you with caregiving now and in the future. With careful planning, good self-care and a knowledge of what help is available, you can help your loved one stay at home or in the setting of their choice for much longer.

Encourage independence for your loved one

Every person has a basic human need and right to be treated with respect and dignity. This need doesn’t change when a person grows older, has a disability, or becomes ill. It often gets stronger. Encouraging your loved one to stay involved in their own care can be empowering for both of you. Things like viewing yourself as a care partner rather than a doer, dividing tasks into smaller steps, using assistive devices, or providing positive affirmations can boost their self-esteem and make your role a bit easier, too.

Know that you are valued

Family caregivers are essential and deserve recognition and support. Even if you don’t hear it enough, know that you are doing good work that makes a difference. Give yourself credit for doing the best you can in one of the toughest jobs there is! So here’s some kudos from us to you – thank you!

Want more resources?