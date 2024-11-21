Curtin, Lawrence, Vardalos, Peil, and Washington join Day and McKeon as part of rotating cast of PEN PALS

Johanna Day, Nancy Mckeon, Catherine Curtin, Sharon Lawrence, Nia Vardalos, Mary Beth Peil, Pauletta Washington Pen Pals at The Theatre at St. Clement's in NYC Johanna Day and Nancy McKeon, opening cast of Pen Pals in NYC

PEN PALS Announces Rotating Cast featuring JOHANNA DAY, NANCY McKEON, CATHERINE CURTIN, SHARON LAWRENCE, NIA VARDALOS, MARY BETH PEIL, PAULETTA WASHINGTON

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Dozier Shacket, producer of Pen Pals , the poignant and heartwarming new play by Michael Griffo, is thrilled to announce an exciting rotating cast schedule for its Off-Broadway run at the Theatre at St. Clements. With performances beginning December 5, 2024, and running through February 9, 2025, Pen Pals will feature an extraordinary ensemble of acclaimed actors in its limited engagement, directed by SuzAnne Barabas.Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.Rotating Cast Schedule:Dec 5 – Dec 22, 2024: Johanna Day How I Learned to Drive, Sweat) & Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life, The Division)Dec 26 – Dec 29, 2024: Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things,” “Orange is the New Black”) & Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue,” “Queen Sugar”)Jan 2 – Jan 12, 2025: Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) & TBDJan 15 – Jan 26, 2025: Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” Anastasia) & TBDJan 29 – Feb 2, 2025: Pauletta Washington (She’s Gotta Have It) & TBDFeb 5 – Feb 9, 2025: Johanna Day & Nancy McKeonInspired by a true store, Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With the new cast lineup, each performance promises to offer audiences a fresh and dynamic portrayal of these unforgettable characters. Pen Pals's unforgettable theatrical journey celebrates friendship, resilience, and the letters that bind them."Having this incredible ensemble of powerhouse women bring Pen Pals to life is an absolute joy and privilege. Each of them brings a unique voice and depth to this remarkable story of friendship and resilience. It’s an honor to share this journey with such a dynamic group of artists who embody the heart and soul of what this play is all about." — Lisa Dozier Shacket, ProducerPen Pals is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.The production features scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, and stage management by Rose Riccardi. Lisa Dozier Shacket produces Pen Pals with Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg in association with NJ Repertory Company, with general management by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon.Performances begin December 5, 2024, with opening night on December 11. The show runs through February 9, 2025, at St. Clement’s Theatre, 423 West 46th Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $35–$125 and are available at www.PenPalsPlay.com Bios:Johanna Day – A two-time Tony nominee (Sweat, Proof), Obie Award winner (Appropriate), and Drama Desk nominee (Peter and Jerry), Johanna has graced Broadway in How I Learned to Drive, The Nap, August: Osage County, and more. Her TV credits include Madam Secretary, The Good Fight, and The Blacklist, and films such as Worth and The Post.Nancy McKeon – Beloved for her role as Jo on The Facts of Life, Nancy is a prolific actress, producer, and director with credits including The Division, Can’t Hurry Love, and numerous acclaimed TV movies like A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story.Catherine Curtin – A SAG-winning actor (Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things), Catherine boasts a vast resume including Mindhunter, Homeland, and films like Worth and The Wolf of Wall Street. She has 11 Best Actress awards from top festivals and continues to impress across TV, film, and stage.Sharon Lawrence – Emmy and SAG winner (NYPD Blue), Sharon is known for Joe Pickett, Grey’s Anatomy, and Criminal Minds. A Broadway alum (Chicago), she recently starred in the one-woman play The Shot and actively supports environmental and artistic causes.Nia Vardalos – Academy Awardnominee, Nia wrote and starred in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding trilogy. A New York Times bestselling author (Instant Mom), her theater credits include the stage adaptation of Tiny Beautiful Things, a NY Times Critic’s Pick.Mary Beth Peil – A two-time Tony nominee (Anastasia, The King and I), Mary Beth is a Broadway and Off-Broadway icon. Recent credits include The Dead, 1904 (Irish Repertory Theatre) and A Man of No Importance (Classic Stage Company).Pauletta Washington – A Broadway veteran (Jesus Christ Superstar, Sophisticated Ladies), Pauletta has appeared Off-Broadway in Love, Loss, and What I Wore and in films like Beloved. Her TV work includes Genius: Aretha and Reasonable Doubt.

