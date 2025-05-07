Mozart Reborn: Don Giovanni Ignites as a Rock Opera at The Cutting Room This June

MOZART’S DON GIOVANNI: A ROCK OPERA

MOZART’S DON GIOVANNI: A ROCK OPERA Gets New York Premiere With an English adaptation and rock orchestrations by Adam B. Levowitz

This summer, the curtain rises—and the volume cranks—on a whole new Don Giovanni. Beginning performances on June 16, before its opening night on June 30, 2025, through August 26, 2025, at New York City's famed Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street). Originally composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, Don Giovanni is the world's greatest opera. Mozart's Don Giovanni – A Rock Opera is a bold reimagining of the iconic opera, translated, orchestrated, and directed by Adam B. Levowitz.A thrilling adventure of the irresistible bad boy who lives fast, loves hard, and laughs in the face of danger—until his past comes knocking. Don Giovanni is a classic tale of desire, morality, and karma. This bold, brand-new production is sung in English with a thought-provoking, hilarious libretto and backed by a full-throttle rock orchestra that breathes new life into one of opera’s greatest scores.Opera has never been this hardcore.While Don Giovanni will return to the stage of The Metropolitan Opera this September, this summer’s production at The Cutting Room offers an electrifying alternative—a raw, rebellious reimagining that trades velvet seats for electric riffs and operatic convention for rock revolution.“The power of Don Giovanni has always been the story — that hasn’t changed. What I changed is some of what the characters say, and how they reveal themselves. My new libretto gives them voices that connect with a 2025 audience, in a way that speaks directly to today’s world. This reimagining creates a genuine American version of the operatic tradition, while preserving Mozart’s undeniable musical genius.”— Adam B. LevowitzThe cast includes Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s Chicago, Side Show, Cry-Baby) as Don Giovanni, Richard Coleman (National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Leporello, Rachel Zatcoff (Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera) as Donna Elvira, Alyssa Giannetti (National Tour: Love Never Dies) as Donna Anna, Felipe Bombonato (Broadway’s Les Misérables) as Don Ottavio, and Edwin Jhamaal Davis (Seattle Opera’s The Magic Flute) as The Commander, with Sophie Belkin (Regional: Grease), Kevin Hegmann (Regional: Rock of Ages) and Sean Mannix (Regional: Into the Woods). The designer and creative team includes costumes by Debbi Hobson, casting by Cindi Rush, and LDK Productions will act as General Managers.Mozart’s Don Giovanni – A Rock OperaWill begin performances on June 16 and open on June 30, running through August 26, 2025.It will initially play on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 PM (doors open at 6 PM for dinner and drinks) EXCEPTIONS: No Show on Tuesday, June 24, ADDED show on June 26 at the Cutting Room, located at 44 East 32nd Street.Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission.Tickets start at $44 plus a $25 minimum food and beverage charge.Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dgrocks.com ADAM B. LEVOWITZ (Producer, Director, English Language Version, Orchestrator)Adam B. Levowitz is a powerhouse creative force with over 40 years of experience as a composer, librettist, producer, music director, and arranger. His work has been performed on stages across the globe, from classical concert halls to New York City theaters. With a bold, independent spirit, Levowitz leads every project with a unique blend of emotional resonance and entrepreneurial edge.He is the founder and driving force behind the Adam Levowitz Rock Orchestra, where he serves as music director, keyboardist, and arranger. His Soundtracks Live In Concert series is a hallmark of his inventive blend of rock, symphonic, and cinematic styles.Before moving to New York, Levowitz was the artistic and music director of the Katy Performing Arts Society in Texas and held composer-in-residence and guest conductor roles across the region. His dance compositions, such as The Pied Piper, Maan Singh – The Wolf Child, and Mata Hari, showcase his dynamic storytelling and musical versatility.His children’s musical Rip Van Winkle premiered at The American Stage Festival, and his opera The Three Princes, performed by members of the Houston Grand Opera, toured elementary schools in Texas.A proud U.S. Army veteran, Levowitz served as the chief arranger for the 257th Army Band in Washington, D.C., and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for composing The Home of Warrior Care, which went on to become the official song of Walter Reed Army Hospital.Levowitz began studying piano at eight and holds degrees in music theory and composition from the University of North Texas and the University of Louisville. As a teen living in Hong Kong, he studied trumpet at the Hong Kong Conservatory of Music and launched his professional career performing in pit orchestras and as a guest artist throughout Asia, including one very memorable evening with Pakistani pop star Mohammed Ali Shehki in Daharki, Pakistan.

