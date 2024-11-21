Idaho Army National Guard Names Honorary Unit Commanders

The Idaho Army National Guard welcomed 10 new honorary unit commanders to its ranks Friday. Honorary commanders are selected from among business, education and civic leaders to participate based on their desire to gain increased awareness and understanding of the Idaho Army National Guard’s mission, policies and programs.

“Our Honorary Unit Commander Program is a vital bridge between our Guardsmen and the communities we proudly serve,” said Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood, commander of the Idaho Army National Guard. “This program fosters a deeper understanding of our mission and provides an opportunity for community leaders to experience firsthand the dedication of our Soldiers.”

The honorary commanders received a history and capabilities brief and tour which included opportunities to interact with National Guardsmen and learn more about equipment like Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Abrams tanks and Black Hawk helicopters.

Six of the honorary commanders will serve with units headquartered at Gowen Field in Boise. Dr. Paul Bennion, the vice president for student affairs and dean of students at College of Idaho, will serve with the Idaho Army National Guard Training Center. West Ada School District’s superintendent of school Derek Bub will serve with the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. Debbie Critchfield, the Idaho Department of Education’s superintendent of public instruction, will serve with the Idaho Army Guard’s Recruiting and Retention branch. FBI Special Agent Dan Ramirez will serve with the 101st Civil Support Team. Bill Waterman, the assistant director of athletic bands at Boise State University, will serve with the 25th Army Band. Current Idaho State Sen. Charles Winder will serve with the 204th Regional Training Institute.

In other parts of the state, Pastor Dave Bruyette of Mountain Lakes Bible Church will serve with the 145th Brigade Support Battalion, which is located in northern Idaho and headquartered in Lewiston. City of Jerome Mayor David Davis will serve with the 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, which is headquartered in Twin Falls. Frank VanderSloot of Melaleuca, Inc. will serve with the 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment, located in eastern Idaho and headquartered in Pocatello. Greg Wiles, superintendent of Nampa Christian Schools, will serve with the 2-116th Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered in Caldwell.

The Honorary Unit Commander Program educates key community leaders about the Idaho Army National Guard’s mission and to foster a partnership with the community. Throughout their tenure, they will work closely with their assigned unit commanders and staff and be invited to participate in unit ceremonies and observe selected training events.

“These partnerships enhance the connection between our organization and the public, reinforcing our role as a trusted and integrated force in Idaho and beyond,” said Packwood.

The Idaho Army National Guard is headquartered on Gowen Field in Boise and consists of nearly 3,000 Soldiers. Its largest unit is the 116th Cavalry Brigade, with armories in nearly two dozen Idaho communities and battalions in Montana, Nevada and Oregon. The 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 145th Brigade Support Battalion and 2-116 Cavalry Regiment are four of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s seven battalions. The 1-183rd Aviation Regiment, located in Boise, completes the majority of the Idaho Army National Guard’s combat power.