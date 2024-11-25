AgaveLuz Organic Tequila Launches at Last Chance for Animals’ 40th Gala, Donating to Animal Causes with Every Purchase

Pamela Maria De La Luz celebrates AgaveLuz’s U.S. launch at Last Chance for Animals’ 40th Gala, blending premium tequila with a mission of compassion. Pamela Maria De La Luz stands proudly in front of the bar at LCA’s 40th Gala, with the AgaveLuz logo displayed on the entrance window, marking the tequila’s U.S. launch. The complete AgaveLuz Organic Tequila lineup: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo, crafted with organic blue agave and natural water.

AgaveLuz Organic Tequila launches at LCA’s 40th Gala, blending premium tequila with purpose, donating $2 per bottle to animal welfare causes.

Every bottle of AgaveLuz Organic Tequila represents our mission: premium tequila with purpose, creating a safer future for animals.” — Pamela Maria De La Luz, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgaveLuz Tequila, a premium organic tequila brand dedicated to purity and purpose, proudly announces its U.S. launch at Last Chance for Animals’ (LCA) 40th Anniversary Gala, held at the iconic Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024. Founded by Pamela Maria De La Luz, whose compassion for animals has been a lifelong mission, AgaveLuz was created to inspire meaningful change while delivering a refined tequila experience. As a sponsor of this prestigious event, AgaveLuz underscored its commitment to animal welfare, a core value woven into the brand’s very identity.

AgaveLuz Organic Tequila: A Brand with Purpose

Pamela’s dedication to animals began in her youth, when she cared for strays, supported local shelters, and organized events to raise awareness for animal welfare in her community. “From a young age, I believed every animal deserves compassion and a safe future,” Pamela shares. “Supporting Last Chance for Animals is a privilege because it reflects that belief. I want AgaveLuz to stand for more than just quality tequila—it’s a brand built to contribute to a better world for animals through compassionate action.” Her vision for AgaveLuz is to offer consumers a unique opportunity to enjoy premium tequila while making a real impact in animal welfare.

The LCA Gala served as the ideal venue for AgaveLuz’s U.S. debut, bringing together an audience passionate about animal protection and advocacy. Founded in 1984, LCA has led groundbreaking efforts in animal rights, from large-scale rescues to legislative successes like the recent ban on dog meat sales in South Korea. LCA’s commitment to ending animal exploitation aligns seamlessly with AgaveLuz’s mission of compassion and purposeful action.

“For 40 years, LCA has been a trailblazer in animal rights,” Pamela says. “Launching AgaveLuz Tequila at the LCA gala is an honor that reflects our shared values. Each bottle purchased supports a future where animals are safe and respected.”

Supporting Animal Charities with Every Purchase

AgaveLuz Tequila is committed to making a difference beyond the bottle. In line with its mission of compassionate action, AgaveLuz donates $2 for every online order placed through AgaveLuz.com to animal welfare charities, directly supporting organizations that protect and care for animals in need. “With each bottle of AgaveLuz, you’re contributing to a mission that safeguards animals and supports those who protect them,” Pamela emphasizes. “It’s core to who we are and what we do as a brand.”

Pamela’s compassion lies at the heart of AgaveLuz Tequila’s identity. “Each bottle of AgaveLuz represents our commitment to compassion and tangible action,” she adds. “Tonight’s celebration marks decades of tireless work and incredible achievements for animals, and we’re honored to contribute to such an important cause.”

About AgaveLuz Organic Tequila

AgaveLuz Organic Tequila is crafted with only two simple ingredients: organic blue agave and water. This dedication to purity, sustainability, and quality appeals to discerning customers who seek a clean tequila that aligns with their ethical principles. AgaveLuz’s organic farming methods and eco-conscious production practices further reinforce its commitment to sustainability, creating a tequila that is as environmentally friendly as it is flavorful. AgaveLuz is more than just a premium product; it’s a movement for change, appealing to consumers who value quality with purpose.

“We believe our customers deserve not only a premium tequila experience but one that aligns with their values,” Pamela explains. “AgaveLuz Organic Tequila is made with respect for the environment, care for every detail, and a commitment to supporting animals in need.”

AgaveLuz Organic Tequila is available for purchase at AgaveLuz.com, where every order supports animal welfare and aligns with a mission of compassion and impact. To stay updated on our efforts and join us in making a difference, follow AgaveLuz on social media or visit our website.

About Last Chance for Animals

Founded in 1984, Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending animal exploitation through investigations, education, and legal advocacy. Celebrating 40 years, LCA remains at the forefront of animal rights, including its recent success in banning dog meat sales in South Korea. Visit LCA’s website for more information.

Celebrating 40 Years of Animal Advocacy with Last Chance for Animals (LCA) - AgaveLuz Organic Tequila a proud sponsor

Legal Disclaimer:

