Brandcil is releasing exciting new benefits in upcoming release

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandcil is set to release a major platform update delivering best-in-class innovation in January 2025. Feedback from Instagram and TikTok users helped refine easy to use tools for new users, small businesses, solo entrepreneurs, and influencers. With the new release, Brandcil’s users will experience a more comprehensive platform needed to grow their digital presence rapidly and effectively in the gig economy. This update is the realization of using advanced modern technology to deliver on the original vision from the Brandcil team.

Simplified Video and Image Creation

Brandcil, launched in June 2024, is now introducing a rich suite of new tools simplifying video and image creation. With the rise of Reels, Shorts, and TikTok videos as powerful tools for organic growth, Brandcil’s latest update ensures that everyone can easily navigate these platforms with professional efficiency.

Streamlined Content Management

The new calendar feature set allows users to manage their content seamlessly. Users can now access their calendar, file manager, and social profiles all on one screen, making it easier than ever to plan and schedule posts. The drag-and-drop functionality, along with the ability to manage multiple images and stories, enhances the user experience, making content management more intuitive and visually appealing.

Boosting Engagement and Community Management

Engagement is key to social media success, and Brandcil’s enhanced Social Inbox is designed to help users easily build and maintain their communities as they rapidly grow. With TikTok webhooks for comments, moderation tools, and push notifications for new interactions, users can stay on top of their engagement across multiple platforms. The ability to assign comments to teammates and collision detection ensures efficient and effective community management.

Maximize Viral Trends

Brandcil also supports Users in leveraging viral trends through its integration with IMG.ly. The platform’s duet and stitching features enable users to create engaging commentary on trending videos, significantly increasing their visibility and reach. This integration is perfect for those looking to capitalize on the popularity of reaction videos and other viral content.

Optimal Posting Times and Detailed Analytics

Understanding the importance of timing, Brandcil provides insights into the best times to post Reels on Instagram, helping users maximize engagement and viral potential. Additionally, the update includes comprehensive analytics for Reels and TikTok, allowing users to track key performance indicators such as views, likes, comments, shares, and more. These metrics are crucial for understanding content performance and driving growth.

AI Assistance Delivers Enhanced Storytelling

Stories are a powerful tool for gaining new followers, and Brandcil's release enhances this with location tagging, hashtag suggestions, and story analytics. New AI-powered tools offer hashtag and caption suggestions, image generation, and trend identification, making it easier for users to create high-quality, targeted content consistently.

Brandcil Release Boosts Gig Economy Success

This release expands the innovative platform revolutionizing how gig workers, content creators, and influencers connect with opportunities and monetize their online presence. With 16.4% of American adults participating in the gig economy in 2024, the service addresses a growing market need. Key platform features include:

• Tools for building personal brands

• Access to a global network of employers and clients

• Opportunities for sponsored content and affiliate marketing

Social media Users can earn significantly:

• Instagram: $100 to $30,000 per sponsored post

• TikTok: $0.02 to $0.04 per 1,000 views

• YouTube: Average of $4,616 monthly in the U.S.

"We're empowering gig workers to thrive in today's digital marketplace," said Elton Broudy, CEO of Brandcil. "Our platform provides the essential tools for success in the evolving gig economy. Join us in shaping the future of work and online entrepreneurship.” Visit brandcil.com for more information.

Committed to Innovation and User Success

Brandcil remains committed to providing innovative tools that empower users and content creators. Our partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, NVIDIA, and Google ensure that we stay at the forefront of technology, delivering cost-effective and feature-rich solutions. With the support of these partners, Brandcil continues to innovate and expand its offerings, providing users with the best tools in a secure and affordable environment.

Join the Brandcil Community

Brandcil is more than just a tool; it is a catalyst for digital growth and community building. We invite users, entrepreneurs, and content creators to join our platform and experience the benefits of our latest features. Sign up, follow us, like us, and download our mobile app from the Apple Store to start your journey with Brandcil today.

Brandcil is a social media management pioneer based in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering a comprehensive social media management platform. Launched on June 10th, 2024, Brandcil is an enterprise-level social media management platform, committed to providing cost-effective solutions. Our platform integrates with all major social media channels, making it practical for users to manage their social media from one place. Social media has become the platform for the gig economy and Brandcil is laser focused to enable everyone to publish content, manage audiences, and drive rich engagement with best-in-class efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

