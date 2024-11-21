Country/Region From: Italy

Industry: Manufacturing

SIR Robotics is a manufacturing and engineering company that develops automated robotic solutions for the manufacturing sector, providing tailor made applications for multiple industries including automotive (with special focus on electric vehicles), aerospace, composite materials processing, and more.

Headquartered in Italy, SIR established operations in Sacramento, CA in 2022. As Simone Mulargia, CEO of SIR Robotics Inc., explains, “With a sophisticated technical workforce and a variety of industries looking toward automation, high-level robotic lines are a significant opportunity for companies in the United States. We chose Sacramento, CA as the ideal location for our U.S. operations because of its talent pool, room for growth and expansion and convenient geographic location.”

SIR Robotics has engaged closely with the GO-Biz International team throughout their expansion process. They partnered with the California Mobility Center, which offers curated partnering support connecting innovators, regulators, investors, and end users in the electric vehicle and clean transportation sectors. SIR Robotics was also supported by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, who assisted with site selection, marketing, and staffing advice. The region’s innovative business environment has supported significant growth for SIR Robotics in the North American market so far, and they look forward to further expansion.

