DoHS Extends Application Period for Low Income Energy Assistance Program
LIEAP eligibility is determined by household income, size, and responsibility for paying heating costs. For fiscal year 2025, households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income, for household sizes up to seven members, may qualify. For larger households, income eligibility increases to 150% of the federal poverty level. Applicants must meet all program criteria to qualify.
Applications have been mailed to residents who are most vulnerable, including those who received LIEAP benefits last season. Residents can also access applications in the following ways:
- Online: Visit wvpath.wv.gov to download and complete an application.
- In Person: Applications are available at local DoHS county offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by Area Agencies on Aging.
Applicants are reminded to submit their forms only to the local DoHS county office. Sending applications to other offices or utility companies will result in processing delays.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.