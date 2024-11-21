Barbara Paige joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Vice President & Financial Advisor

Barbara’s desire to be an ally to all clients and prioritization of their interests makes her a great fit for Seventy2 Capital.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Barbara Paige has joined their practice as a Vice President and Financial Advisor in their Bethesda office.

Tom Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital’s President and Co-Founder said, “We are thrilled to welcome Barbara into our Bethesda office and look forward to working with her! Barbara’s desire to be an ally to all clients and prioritization of their interests makes her a great fit for Seventy2 Capital.”

As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(TM) , Barbara asks questions that clients may not have heard before to discover their goals and their current financial circumstances. She then works with clients to create a personalized investment strategy for today and in the future, offering personalized financial advice, investment management, and client service. Barbara has been working in the financial services industry for 26 years. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital , she served as a financial advisor at Ameriprise, as well as a non-profit executive, a Director at Private Placements, TIAA-CREF, and a Principal for Segora Consulting.

When asked what excites her about being at Seventy2 Capital, Barbara said, “I am excited about the opportunity to leverage the expertise, systems, and client support of a practice that shares my commitment to client service.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024 and a Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Team in 2023. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2022 – Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Legal Disclaimer:

