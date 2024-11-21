Durham School Services’ Area Director of Safety, Kayla Miller, Named a Rising Superstar by School Transportation News

Kayla Miller

I’m truly honored to be selected as a STN Rising Superstar. We transport the most precious cargo (students), and I am proud to say that I work alongside some amazing leaders that ensure their safety.” — Kayla Miller, Area Director of Safety, Durham School Services

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services’ team member Kayla Miller, Area Director of Safety, has been named a Rising Superstar by School Transportation News (STN) Every year, STN selects ten individuals from an impressive list of nominees submitted by industry peers. These individuals have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to providing exceptional service and creating positive impact in the student transportation industry. This year, over 80 nominations were submitted.Miller boasts an extensive 20-year career in transportation. She started her career at Durham School Services in 2007 as a driver and was promoted to safety and training supervisor in 2010.Since then, Kayla has built an impressive career that led her to an additional promotion in 2016 to her current position as the area director of safety for the Company’s central area, which includes six states in the Midwest for Durham School Services and its sister brand, Septran.As an area director of safety, Miller’s day-to-day responsibilities include, but are not limited to overseeing compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, federal, state, and district safety regulations to ensure the Company is providing safe student transportation. As an area director of safety, Miller has also spearheaded and developed safety education programs covering accident and injury analysis and other topics such as crisis intervention, first aid CPR, and student management.“I’m truly honored to be selected as a STN Rising Superstar,” said Kayla Miller, Area Director of Safety – Central Area, Durham School Services. “This selection serves as a reminder of the countless cups of cappuccino that I drink from the time the first bus leaves the lot until the last bus rolls in. When I wake up in the morning, I get excited knowing that there are new challenges that await and new people to meet. We transport the most precious cargo (students), and I am proud to say that I work alongside some amazing leaders that ensure their safety. I want to continue to make an impact with training and share my passion for safety with others.”“Kayla is more than deserving of the “superstar” title. She has an unmatched sense of dedication and fervor for safety and is a role model to her peers,” said Michelle Simon, Vice President of Safety Compliance, Durham School Services. “Kayla truly encapsulates what it means to be a model safety professional. She understands the significant impact our actions can have on the safety of our students and those around us, as well as the ideology of not compromising when it comes to safety-related matters. I am lucky to have Kayla on my team and would like to thank STN for recognizing her. Congrats again, Kayla!”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

