Company Announcement Date: November 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 21, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19 Company Name: F&S Fresh Foods Brand Name: Whole Foods Market

F&S Fresh Foods, Sacramento, CA is recalling Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrot Sticks and Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrots & Celery that should no longer be in stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified by Grimmway Farms that whole organic carrots supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19. (Link to Grimmway Farms’ press release on the FDA website can be found HERE.)

E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children,elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure,chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 in humans can range from 24 hours to as much as ten days. The average incubation period is 3 to 4 days.

These products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, and Nevada.

The containers are plastic clamshells as pictured below. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 236 – 284. Best if sold by dates range from 9/1/24 to 10/19/24.

No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled carrots should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased carrots with the above best if sold by dates and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they may have touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888)449-9386, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PT, Monday through Friday.