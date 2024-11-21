CTeL Calls on the Trump Administration to Cement Legacy of Healthcare Transformation

CTeL is urging the Trump Administration to seize the opportunity to transform American healthcare by advancing permanent telehealth policies.

This is a pivotal moment to reshape healthcare for all Americans" , "By prioritizing digital health solutions, we can expand access, reduce costs, and deliver equitable care to patients nationwide.” — Christa Natoli, Executive Director CTeL

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Telehealth and e-Health Law (CTeL) today urged the Trump Administration to seize the opportunity to transform American healthcare by advancing permanent telehealth policies, leveraging remote patient monitoring technologies, and fostering innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) for health. The call comes as pandemic-era healthcare flexibilities, which have provided millions of Americans with life-saving access to care, are set to expire on December 31, 2024."This is a pivotal moment to reshape healthcare for all Americans," said Christa Natoli, Executive Director of CTeL. "By prioritizing digital health solutions, we can expand access, reduce costs, and deliver equitable care to patients nationwide."Telehealth: A Lifeline for Rural and Underserved CommunitiesTemporary Medicare waivers, including the removal of originating site restrictions, allowed seniors and rural communities to access healthcare remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTeL's research highlights the transformative impact of these policies, including $33 million in Medicare savings in Florida alone for patients with chronic conditions.CTeL is calling for permanent policies that:-Eliminate originating site restrictions: Ensure seniors and rural patients can continue accessing care from their homes.-Expand telehealth provider eligibility: Include more professionals, such as physical therapists and oral health providers, in Medicare coverage."Telehealth has proven its value. This is a critical opportunity to ensure that seniors and underserved communities continue to benefit from these services," Natoli stated.Combatting the Opioid Crisis with TelemedicineCTeL also highlighted the critical role telehealth has played in addressing the opioid epidemic. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) via telemedicine has improved care for individuals struggling with addiction, contributing to a 10% decrease in overdose deaths in 2023.To sustain progress, CTeL recommends:-Issuing a permanent telemedicine special registration rule to ensure continuity of care for MAT.-Strengthening safeguards against medication diversion through provider education and data tracking requirements."Temporary waivers are a start, but durable, long-term solutions are essential to saving lives," said Natoli.Driving Innovation Through Remote Monitoring and AICTeL highlighted the revolutionary potential of technologies like remote patient monitoring (RPM) and health AI. By enabling real-time patient health tracking and advancing diagnostic tools, these innovations have already improved chronic care management, reduced hospitalizations, and cut costs.CTeL calls on the Trump Administration to:-Expand Medicare billing codes for RPM services, including short-term monitoring options.-Promote AI transparency through "model cards" that offer insights into AI systems' functions and ensure ethical implementation.-Advance reimbursement for AI-enabled services to foster adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and personalized treatments."Health AI isn’t a far-off concept—it’s here and saving lives," said Natoli. "Now is the time to create policies that promote innovation and accountability."Advancing a Bold Healthcare AgendaCTeL’s letter to the Trump Transition Team outlines a bold vision for a patient-centered, cost-effective healthcare system that prioritizes access, efficiency, and innovation. By advancing telehealth, remote monitoring, and health AI, the administration has the opportunity to shape a legacy of healthcare transformation."Together, we can create a healthcare system that is more accessible, affordable, and innovative, ultimately benefiting patients and providers alike," Natoli concluded.About CTeLThe Center for Telehealth and e-Health Law (CTeL) is a leading advocate for telehealth policy, research, and innovation. Dedicated to expanding access to care through technology, CTeL works with policymakers, healthcare providers, and industry leaders to advance evidence-based policies that improve healthcare delivery for all Americans.For additional information, visit www.ctel.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.