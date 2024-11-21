Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,758 in the last 365 days.

Discover the latest in IR tech at IR Magazine’s upcoming event in New York

Explore innovative solutions to optimize IR practices, streamline workflows and drive strategic success

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Magazine is set to host the AI and Technology Forum on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in New York City.

This must-attend event will empower investor relations teams from publicly listed companies to harness AI and innovative technologies for transformative results. Through real-world use cases and risk-free hands-on workshops, the forum will offer attendees practical insights into AI and tech tools that can elevate their IR strategies, streamline workflows and provide the data-driven case needed to secure C-suite buy-in for new initiatives.

The speaker lineup includes leading IROs from Asana, Ciena, TMX Group, Fortive, Brookfield Asset Management, WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone, alongside top experts from the tech sector, who will guide attendees on:
• Identifying and engaging with new investors using AI
• Tailoring earnings call communications for investor analysis
• Using AI-powered research tactics for competitive intelligence and analysis
• Reporting on ESG matters using reliable methods
• Building a support team and getting C-suite buy-in
• Creating a multi-year roadmap to keep up with the buy-side

The event also offers the opportunity to earn NIRI Professional Development Units (PDUs).

For more information on the event and to book tickets, please visit: www.IRmagazine.com/AIForum.

About IR Magazine:
IR Magazine is the definitive, independent voice in investor relations, spanning over thirty-five years at the forefront of IR evolution. Celebrated for excellence, IR Magazine is a trusted partner for IR professionals navigating the ever-evolving capital market landscape.

Globally recognized for its digital presence and dynamic events, IR Magazine offers a diverse mix of content - from informative articles and in-depth research reports to innovative forums and award celebrations - catering to a worldwide audience.

To find out more, please visit www.IRmagazine.com.
For further information:
Andrew Gibbons, senior conference producer
Andrew.gibbons@irmagazine.com
+44 7444200646

Andrew Gibbons
IR Media group
+44 7444 200646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Discover the latest in IR tech at IR Magazine’s upcoming event in New York

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more