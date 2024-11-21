Discover the latest in IR tech at IR Magazine’s upcoming event in New York

Explore innovative solutions to optimize IR practices, streamline workflows and drive strategic success

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Magazine is set to host the AI and Technology Forum on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in New York City.

This must-attend event will empower investor relations teams from publicly listed companies to harness AI and innovative technologies for transformative results. Through real-world use cases and risk-free hands-on workshops, the forum will offer attendees practical insights into AI and tech tools that can elevate their IR strategies, streamline workflows and provide the data-driven case needed to secure C-suite buy-in for new initiatives.

The speaker lineup includes leading IROs from Asana, Ciena, TMX Group, Fortive, Brookfield Asset Management, WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone, alongside top experts from the tech sector, who will guide attendees on:

• Identifying and engaging with new investors using AI

• Tailoring earnings call communications for investor analysis

• Using AI-powered research tactics for competitive intelligence and analysis

• Reporting on ESG matters using reliable methods

• Building a support team and getting C-suite buy-in

• Creating a multi-year roadmap to keep up with the buy-side

The event also offers the opportunity to earn NIRI Professional Development Units (PDUs).

For more information on the event and to book tickets, please visit: www.IRmagazine.com/AIForum.

About IR Magazine:

IR Magazine is the definitive, independent voice in investor relations, spanning over thirty-five years at the forefront of IR evolution. Celebrated for excellence, IR Magazine is a trusted partner for IR professionals navigating the ever-evolving capital market landscape.

Globally recognized for its digital presence and dynamic events, IR Magazine offers a diverse mix of content - from informative articles and in-depth research reports to innovative forums and award celebrations - catering to a worldwide audience.

To find out more, please visit www.IRmagazine.com.

For further information:

Andrew Gibbons, senior conference producer

Andrew.gibbons@irmagazine.com

+44 7444200646

