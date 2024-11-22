Suade wins British Embassy award for ‘Driving UK Innovation in Spain’ at the UK-Spain Business Awards

Suade wins British Embassy Innovation Award

The British Embassy in Spain has recognised Suade, a leading RegTech company, for advancing UK innovation in Spain during the UK-Spain Business Awards.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suade , the London-based RegTech leader, received the prestigious accolade at the UK-Spain Business Awards 2024, held in Madrid. These annual awards celebrate companies that foster trade relations and economic growth between the UK and Spain.The award reflects an impressive year for Suade. In 2024, the company expanded its product portfolio to enhance reporting coverage for clients across Europe, the US, and Asia, including a growing focus on Spain. Suade successfully onboarded new clients, including Tier 1 banks, across both established and emerging markets, ensuring they comply with complex regulatory demands within tight deadlines. These achievements were driven by Suade’s seamless and rapid implementation process, along with its innovative approach to simplifying complex data and regulatory requirements.Diana Paredes, CEO of Suade, accepted the award at the official ceremony on the 19th of November 2024 in Madrid. The event was chaired by notable figures, including Alex Ellis, British Ambassador to Spain; Poppy Gustafsson, British Secretary of State for Investments; and Amparo López Senovilla, Spain's Secretary of State for Trade. Paredes remarked: ‘Winning this award is a tremendous honour and a testament to Suade’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The support we have received from the British Embassy in Spain has been invaluable in strengthening our presence in the region. This recognition drives us to continue delivering cutting-edge technology and solutions that empower our clients to navigate complex regulatory environments effectively.”Amparo López Senovilla, Spain’s Secretary of State for Trade, highlighted the strength of UK-Spain relations during the ceremony: “The United Kingdom is a key strategic partner for Spain. If we add the bilateral, trade and investment relationship, we reach 200 billion euros. In addition, Spanish companies have invested heavily in the British market and are present in such important sectors as telecommunications, construction, energy, and transport. We want to continue strengthening this relationship to provide responses to current challenges such as economic security, climate change or digital transformation.”As Suade continues to innovate, Spain remains a key market for the company. By empowering financial institutions to address evolving regulatory challenges efficiently, Suade is contributing to a stronger, digitally advanced financial ecosystem in Spain and beyond.For more information about Suade and its solutions, visit www.suade.org or email us at contact@suade.org.About SuadeFounded in 2014, Suade is a RegTech firm offering Regulation-as-a-Service to automate regulatory reporting and compliance for financial institutions. Its data-driven approach to regulation, as well as its use of innovative technology such as natural language processing and machine-learning, has distinguished Suade as a global leader in the industry. It has received numerous awards and titles, including being recognised as a Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum. Suade has the fastest system in the market. It services financial institutions all over the world and operates globally in offices across the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia. Suade’s achievements in Spain reflect its broader commitment to empowering financial institutions worldwide to simplify regulatory processes and meet compliance obligations with speed and precision.

