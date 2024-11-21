'Inside The Real St. Louis' Launches First Episode

Inside The Real St. Louis showcases smaller, independent, “hidden gem” businesses.

New Video Magazine Focuses On Smaller, “Hidden Gem” Businesses And Destinations

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Inside The Real St. Louis ,” a local video magazine, has launched its first episode, according to Brian Creath, founder and managing producer of the new concept.The first episode, “ Fun Bars In South County ,” showcases four south St. Louis County bars: Murphy’s On 21, The Lounge, Bar Down Sports Bar and Memorize At JR’s, packaged into a 10-minute video, which can be accessed on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.Creath said that the magazine looks to showcase smaller, independent, “hidden gem” businesses and destinations. “Bars and restaurants are our first focus, but we will be quickly moving to every other type of smaller business.”“Our mission is twofold: We want to provide people with a better way to ‘visually experience’ a place before they visit, and we want to give smaller businesses an affordable, quality marketing tool and outlet to present and promote their business story: their true brand,” he said.“We are aggressively working to develop additional episodes and are receiving very positive feedback,” he said. We have found a ‘sweet spot’ between what people are looking for and what smaller businesses really need.”Creath, a nationally recognized brand and advertising consultant, said that “Inside The Real St. Louis” is part of “Inside The Real,” a national platform that his group intends to roll out to other cities beginning next year.“We will be building out St. Louis into the first quarter of next year and then looking to expand our model into other markets rapidly,” he said.***About Inside The Real St. Louis“Inside The Real St. Louis” is part of the “Inside The Real” network: a city-by-city, video magazine platform providing viewers a way to visually experience smaller, independent, “hidden gem” businesses and destinations. To learn more, visit: https://insidethereal . To watch the initial episode on YouTube, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PzLsa84atI&t=59s

Inside The Real St. Louis. This Episode: "Fun Bars In South County"

