Press Releases 11/21/2024 Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Governor M. Jodi Rell (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of Governor M. Jodi Rell. (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of Governor M. Jodi Rell. “It was my great honor to serve with Governor Rell when I first joined the legislature. After the tumult and uncertainty of her predecessor’s tenure, she was a model of grace and stability. The Governor was incredibly kind and gracious to me whenever I had the chance to engage with her. Her brand of thoughtful politics and leadership is sorely missed, and my hope is that elected leaders here and across the country will do better to follow her lead and example.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong Facebook: CT Attorney General Media Contact: Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov Consumer Inquiries: 860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov

