TSC Auto ID Acquires Bluebird Inc. Strengthening Global Auto ID Leadership

Combining Enterprise Mobility and Printing Technologies to Offer Comprehensive Auto ID Solutions Worldwide

The acquisition of Bluebird Inc., marks a pivotal step in advancing our global strategy and broadening our product portfolio.” — Vincent Chen, President, TSC Auto ID

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSC Auto ID Technology, a global leader in label printing solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bluebird Inc., a renowned provider of enterprise mobility solutions. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance TSC Auto ID’s global footprint and strengthen its position as a leading Auto ID solution provider worldwide.Vincent Chen, President of TSC Auto ID, stated, “The acquisition of Bluebird Inc., marks a pivotal step in advancing our global strategy and broadening our product portfolio. By integrating Bluebird’s innovative mobile computing and data capture solutions with our robust printing technologies, we will create a comprehensive suite of products and services. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing our global position in this industry, where the demand for seamless input and output devices continues to grow. Our goal is to deliver unified, efficient solutions that meet these evolving needs and enhance the overall customer experience.”Chen further added, “Following the acquisition, Mr. Jinoh Kim will be appointed as the CEO of Bluebird. This appointment ensures strong leadership continuity and leverages his expertise to drive Bluebird's growth within the TSC Auto ID family. Bluebird is recognized for its strong presence in the retail and healthcare sectors, and it brings exceptional design and development expertise in mobile computing. The collaboration between TSC Auto ID and Bluebird offers promising prospects for the stakeholders of both companies.”Kim, CEO of Bluebird Inc., commented, “TSC Auto ID’s reputation for excellence, along with its strategic focus on innovation and global expansion, makes it an ideal partner for us. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to serve our shared market and customer base more effectively. This collaboration will enhance our competitiveness and deliver greater value through a comprehensive suite of integrated products and services.”In the future, TSC Auto ID and Bluebird will leverage each other’s strengths and business foundations to actively drive global business expansion and enhance product offerings, with the aim of becoming leaders in integrated Auto ID solutions and services. While Bluebird will continue its independent operations post-acquisition, TSC Auto ID will assist in optimizing its management system, creating synergies through product roadmap integration, technical support, and joint sales and marketing initiatives.About TSC Auto IDTSC Auto ID is a leading provider of innovative thermal label printing solutions. Founded in 1991, the company offers a wide range of barcode label printing solutions to meet the needs of customers around the world.Learn more at http://www.tscprinters.com Media contact:James Cirigliano | jcirigliano@tscus.com | 657.258.0808 Ext. 0318

