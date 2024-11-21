Menopause Market Size to Hit USD 27.63 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global menopause market size was valued at USD 17.66 billion in 2024 and It is projected to reach from USD 18.56 billion to 2025 to USD 27.63 Billion By 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menopause happens 12 months after the last menstrual period of a woman. Perimenopause or menopausal transition refers to the years preceding menopause, during which women may experience alterations in their monthly cycles, hot flashes, and other symptoms. The menopausal transition typically begins between the ages of 45 and 55. Although it can last up to fourteen years, its typical duration is seven. Variables relating to lifestyles, such as smoking, commencing age, race, and ethnicity, affect the duration.

Every woman experiences the menopausal transition differently and in her unique way. Women may acquire weight more rapidly than men due to differences in energy metabolism and fat cells. Alterations may occur in the body's structure, composition, physical function, or bone or cardiac health. Symptoms of menopause vary from woman to woman. Numerous women experience moderate symptoms that can be alleviated through lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding caffeine and transporting a portable fan.

Market Dynamics

Growing Number of Women Undergoing Menopause Drives the Global Market

By 2025, it is anticipated that over 1 million women worldwide will have reached menopause, representing approximately 12% of the global population. Vasomotor symptoms are encountered by nearly 75% of menopausal women. This can result in a general decline in productivity and quality of life, making treatment essential. This creates a large market for menopause products, such as dietary supplements and over-the-counter medications that can alleviate symptoms such as hot flashes, osteoporosis, night sweats, and vaginal atrophy.

In addition to causing a decline in musculoskeletal health and an increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease, menopause is associated with several other health issues in women. Hypertension (75%), depression (10%), and osteoporosis (30%) are the three main conditions associated with accelerated incidence in menopausal women. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising number of women experiencing the condition and the high prevalence of menopausal symptoms.

Growing Potential and Innovations in Menopause Treatment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

High unmet demand in the menopause market presents an opening for the development of innovative products. In 2017, according to the American Association of Retired Persons, sixty percent of menopausal women sought medical attention. 75% remain untreated, however. In addition, a substantial number of women do not seek medical care but instead rely on over-the-counter remedies, creating an opportunity to develop novel, effective, and innovative pharmaceutical products.

The high cost of prescription drugs has increased the demand for over-the-counter remedies, such as vaginal pain and dryness lubricants and moisturizers, for self-medication. In addition, telehealth consultations have facilitated simpler consultations and increased access to cheaper over-the-counter medications, with prices beginning as low as USD 13 on online websites. "Your Menopause Microbiome" is an AI-based venture that develops personalized over-the-counter remedies for menopausal women. These factors are predicted to create opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global menopause market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. A growing emphasis on personalized medicine, early diagnosis and treatment, and the rapid adoption of healthcare applications for online consultations of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are expected to propel the region's market. Increasing regulatory support and rising investments in menopause pharmaceuticals will further stimulate the market. For example, the Silicon Valley startup "Your Menopause Microbiome" has received funding to create a personalized web platform recommending over-the-counter products for women. With high access to advanced technology and internet literacy among women in the region, such startups are anticipated to increase the demand for over-the-counter pharmaceutical products to lessen menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. The pharmaceutical industry is highly regulated and developed in North America. In addition, the presence of organizations such as the North American Menopause Society, which works to raise awareness about menopause, is anticipated to drive market growth in North America.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Numerous factors contribute to Europe's market's high revenue-generating potential. The region has a high prevalence of menopausal symptoms, including vaginal dryness, with many women entering menopause yearly. According to the NCBI, in 2018, the rising prevalence of obesity among women is causing early menopause. 10% to 30% of women in the region are obese. Moreover, the severity of menopause symptoms, such as night sweats and hot flashes, increases as the body mass index of obese women rises. Therefore, it is envisaged that the demand for menopause treatments will increase. In this region, Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and GlaxoSmithKline plc supply vaginal lubricants and moisturizers to relieve menopause symptoms. In addition, the availability of enhanced healthcare services is anticipated to drive its market during the forecast period. Medical practitioners recommend dietary supplements as a healthy alternative to HRT for facilitating the transition through menopause as key market participants introduce new products.

Key Highlights

Based on treatment, the global menopause market is bifurcated into dietary supplements and OTC pharma products. The dietary supplements segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.02% over the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the global menopause market is bifurcated into dietary supplements and OTC pharma products. The dietary supplements segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.02% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global menopause market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Bayer AG Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. AdiraMedica LLC Kerr Drug Incorporated Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. AMC Pharmacy Solutions LLC Independent Pharmacy Cooperative American Health Service Sales Corp Kaiser Mid Atlantic PDC

Recent Developments

March 2023- Aptorum Group Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, unveiled the exciting commercial launch of NativusWell®, a new dietary supplement supporting women's health throughout the Menopause cycles aimed at the China market.

Aptorum Group Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, unveiled the exciting commercial launch of NativusWell®, a new dietary supplement supporting women's health throughout the Menopause cycles aimed at the China market. May 2023- The Food and Drug Administration announced that it had approved a new drug to treat moderate to severe hot flashes caused by menopause. It could provide respite to millions of women who do not wish to undergo hormone therapy to treat their symptoms. Astellas stated that the tablets containing fezolinetant under Veozah could be available in pharmacies within three weeks.

Segmentation

By Treatment

By Region North America Europe APAC Latin America Middle East And Africa Dietary Supplements OTC Pharma Products

