Adaptin Bio, Inc., a Lucius Partners Portfolio Company, Completes Alternative Public Offering (APO) and Closes $7.7 Million Private Placement

Funding expected to support first clinical trial of APTN-101 for the treatment of glioblastoma

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptin Bio, Inc. (“Adaptin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision cancer therapies with improved delivery to the brain and other tissues, announced today the successful completion of a reverse merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Unite Acquisition 1 Corp. with and into Adaptin, with Adaptin continuing as the surviving entity. Adaptin Bio expects to trade on the OTC Markets.

In connection with the merger, Adaptin completed a private placement for the issuance and sale of 1,400,342 shares of its common stock and accompanying Series A warrants and Series B warrants. The Series A warrants will have a 1-year term, and an exercise price of $4.40 per common share. The Series B warrants will have a 5-year term, and an exercise price of $6.60 per common share. The merger also triggered the conversion of $1.5 million of promissory notes into shares of the Company’s common stock at $3.30 per share. Gross proceeds from the combined offering, including the conversion of promissory notes, totaled approximately $7.7 million.

Adaptin currently intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to advance the development of its investigational candidate APTN-101 for the treatment of glioblastoma, to design and advance other early-stage drug product candidates for undisclosed rare and unmet needs, and for working capital, capital expenditures, and other general corporate purposes. Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. (“Laidlaw”) acted as exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

Following the closing of the merger and the private placement, Lucius Partners, Laidlaw’s venture capital portfolio and the sole holder of common stock of Unite Acquisition 1 Corp., retained 3,250,000 shares of Adaptin common stock and former private company Adaptin equity holders hold approximately 3,250,000 shares of Adaptin common stock.

“We believe the financing, in connection with Adaptin’s eventual listing on the OTC, will enable us to initiate our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate our novel BRiTE therapeutic APTN-101 as a therapy for glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor," said Michael J. Roberts, Ph.D., CEO of Adaptin. “The FDA’s recent clearance of an Investigational New Drug application was a milestone achievement for us, and Adaptin is now on a more defined path to the clinic. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of APTN-101 as a potentially best-in-class therapy given its unique ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and target glioma cells directly.”

APTN-101 is a proprietary BRiTE (Brain Bispecific T cell Engager) therapeutic designed to target EGFRvIII, a specific protein linked to aggressive brain tumors. In preclinical studies, APTN-101 has shown a greater than 7-fold increase in distribution into the brain, with significant potential in eradicating malignant glioma tumors as a potentially best-in-class therapy.

“We are delighted to complete this private placement for Adaptin in conjunction with a going public transaction,” added James Ahern, Founding Partner of Lucius and Managing Director of Laidlaw. “Under Michael Roberts’ leadership and the collaboration with Duke University, the Company is well positioned to initiate a human clinical study with its differentiated approach to treat patients with glioblastoma. We would like to thank our investors for investing in Adaptin in a challenging biotech market, and look forward to a continued partnership with Adaptin in the years to come.”

About Adaptin Bio, Inc.:

Adaptin Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders with improved drug delivery to the brain and other tissues. The company’s proprietary Brain Bispecific T cell Engager (BRiTE) technology was developed by researchers at the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University. The company’s mission is to develop novel therapies to improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information, visit www.adaptinbio.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

