Aclarion Announces Nociscan Featured in RSNA Edition of Siemens MAGNETOM Flash

Article Focuses on how Leading Physicians are Incorporating Nociscan Into Their Clinical Practices for Chronic Low Back Pain Patients

MAGNETOM Flash is a Peer-to-Peer Magazine Published by Siemens to Showcase Advancing Technologies in the MRI Space

The RSNA Edition Coincides With the Annual Meeting of the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today its Nociscan product is featured in the RSNA Edition of Siemens Healthineers magazine, MAGNETOM Flash. The RSNA annual meeting is December 1-4, 2024. The inclusion of Nociscan highlights the challenges of chronic low back pain and illustrates the growing importance of MR spectroscopy (MRS) as an innovative decision support tool for physicians.

“Aclarion is pleased to have Nociscan featured in the 2024 RSNA Edition of MAGNETOM Flash,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer. “We are honored to have renowned physicians like Drs. Eastlack and Jabour illustrate how they utilize Nociscan. We expect this article will be an important feature at the 2024 RSNA meeting and a valuable reference for physicians and clinicians into 2025 and beyond, as the medical community continues adopting enhanced decision support tools, like Nociscan, to solve the low back pain diagnostic dilemma.”

MAGNETOM Flash is the peer-to-peer magazine published by Siemens Healthineers and is available to their customers world-wide. The magazine was created nearly 30 years ago to showcase advancing technologies across the Siemens MR ecosystem, as illustrated by physicians and clinicians for the benefit of their peers. The magazine presents clinical case studies, application tips, technical and product information. The MAGNETOM Flash is available to Siemens customers, qualified physicians, technologists, physicists, and radiology departments.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

