HNL Lab Medicine Fuels Student Success

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is proud to announce its partnership with South Mountain Middle School as part of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley’s Community Schools program. This initiative is designed to break down barriers to education in the region’s highest-need schools, ensuring students and their families have access to essential resources and support.

Through this collaboration, HNL Lab Medicine has partnered with South Mountain Middle School to provide services addressing student needs such as food, clothing, and school supplies, while also connecting families to resources like healthcare and housing through United Way. Additional services include on-site physical, mental, and behavioral health support, academic enrichment programs, backpack drive, food pantry, and parent engagement workshops. These efforts are led by the school’s full-time Community School Coordinator, who works to build trusting relationships and foster a sense of community within the school.

“This partnership is an extension of our mission to make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Angela Connell, Vice President of Human Resources at HNL Lab Medicine. “We believe that education is the foundation for a brighter future, and empowering students through initiatives like this creates a ripple effect of positive change for generations to come.”

“This partnership exemplifies the power of collaborative alliances that directly support our Strategic Plan’s commitment to whole child development and community engagement.” said Dr. Carol D. Birks, Superintendent & Chief Executive Officer of the Allentown School District.

“By aligning with partners like HNL Lab Medicine and the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, we are removing barriers that hinder student success and strengthening the foundation for academic achievement, health, and wellness. These kinds of bonds spotlight how community organizations can truly work with the District to light the way forward for children in Allentown.”

Since the start of the partnership earlier this school year, South Mountain Middle School has seen measurable progress:

29% increase in student attendance

85% increase in students scoring proficient or higher in math

92% of students in need connected to mental health supports

Improved family stability and engagement in school events

“These outcomes demonstrate the incredible impact that a unified effort between organizations like United Way, South Mountain Middle School, and HNL Lab Medicine can have on our youth and their families,” said Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing at HNL Lab Medicine. “At HNL Lab Medicine, we are more than healthcare providers; we are partners in building a stronger, healthier community. Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and we are honored to contribute to that vision.”

HNL Lab Medicine’s commitment to South Mountain Middle School will continue for at least three years, reinforcing its dedication to the long-term success of students and families in the Greater Lehigh Valley. By investing in education and community support, the organization aims to help remove barriers and create opportunities for children to reach their full potential.

For more information about HNL Lab Medicine’s community involvement or the United Way Community Schools program, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

Media Contact: Alexandra Ford alexandra.ford@hnl.com 484-425-8007

