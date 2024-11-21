ENSPI TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES AI SOLUTIONS TO SECURE VIRTUAL POWER PLANTS AND UNLOCK ENERGY REVENUE STREAMS

PowerUp VDERMS Enables Businesses to Generate Revenue from Energy Savings in a Safe, Secure Energy Management Platform

The opening of power markets to commercial and residential consumers is one of the most promising opportunities of the energy transition, but it must be handled securely to ensure grid reliability.” — Dwayne Caldwell

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As energy systems become increasingly complex, Enspi Technologies is at the forefront of securing and optimizing Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). Today Enspi announces the release of a full suite of power market participation and grid management tools designed to enable secure, reliable energy transactions with industry participants while stabilizing the grid. PowerUp VDERMS is an all-in-one platform that integrates the functionalities of a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and a Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) into one cohesive solution. PowerUp VDERMS enables businesses and utilities to seamlessly manage distributed energy resources, optimizing for both cost reduction during peak demand times and revenue generation through market participation.Underlying this powerful platform, Enspi's own GridGuardAI uses intelligent, agent-based models with digital twin technology to keep the power grid running smoothly. Designed for utilities, power distributors, and critical infrastructure operators, GridGuardAI protects energy infrastructure with advanced threat detection and automated response capabilities. Using AI-powered predictive analytics, GridGuardAI identifies potential threats before they impact the grid and automatically implements countermeasures in real-time, ensuring stability and security.Together with Enspi Bill Analyzer, which provides commercial and residential customers a way to monitor utility bills and leverage demand response programs, Enspi now offers a full stack of energy solutions that provide consumers, commercial entities as well as utilities with the tools they need to ensure a more transparent, equitable and efficient grid.“The opening of power markets to commercial and residential consumers is one of the most promising opportunities of the energy transition, but it must be handled safely and securely to ensure power grid reliability,” said Dwayne Caldwell, CEO of Enspi Technologies. “These solutions are designed to provide full transparency while protecting the integrity of the grid.”Manufacturing ExampleOne Enspi customer in a highly competitive manufacturing space is utilizing Enspi solutions to optimize the energy consumption of key manufacturing equipment. PowerUp DERMS has enabled the company to participate in demand response events, reducing its load during grid stress periods and receiving compensation for doing so. As the company added solar and energy storage assets, PowerUp provided a pathway to maximize the value of these investments, allowing them to export surplus energy back to the grid. By contributing to grid stability and reducing emissions, the company addressed corporate sustainability goals and will generate an estimated $15,000 annually in additional revenue.About Enspi TechnologiesEnspi helps growing organizations take control of their energy, reduce operating costs and cut carbon emissions while generating new revenue streams. Through its groundbreaking technology, utilities, industry participants and everyday businesses can share in the value of energy while ensuring a safe, reliable power grid. Enspi is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.For more information on Enspi solutions and partnering opportunities, visit www.enspi.io

PowerUp VDERMS revolutionizes how businesses and utilities manage energy. PowerUp optimizes energy in real-time, unlocking new revenue streams for businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.