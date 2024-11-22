Assembly Squad Remodeling Expands Services to the North Shore and Chicago Suburbs

Assembly Squad Remodeling

We have created in-house products that combine technology, experience, and knowledge to provide our clients with smooth, drama-free expertise and give them the peace of mind they deserve. ” — Viktor Aharon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company now serves a variety of cities, including: - Arlington Heights, IL - Barrington Hills, IL - Hinsdale, IL - Glenview, IL - Lake Forest, IL - Lake Bluff, IL - Glencoe, IL - Lincolnshire, IL - South Barrington, IL - Wilmette, IL - Evanston, IL - Naperville, IL - Northbrook, IL - Hoffman Estates, IL - Kenilworth, IL - Burr Ridge, IL - And more.Viktor Aharon, one of the company's founders, shares this message:"As a successful home remodeling company in Chicago, we wanted to extend our services to a broader demographic. Over the past decade, we have developed a unique system that helps homeowners save money while guiding them through the entire remodeling process, from start to finish.We have created in-house products that combine technology, experience, and knowledge to provide our clients with a smooth, drama-free experience and give them peace of mind. With so many contractors available, hiring the right one can be confusing.We wanted to offer processes that set us apart, so we developed our project management tracking products to help our clients save on their remodeling projects and ensure they are completed on time and within budget. As our company grows, we want clients living on the North Shore and in the suburbs of Chicago to benefit from our services, especially in light of the current economic situation in 2024.We are also excited to announce that we are in the process of opening a new design-build studio in Oak Brook, which will be ready in the first quarter of 2025. This suburban location will allow us to meet with our clients and provide a one-of-a-kind remodeling experience. I can't wait for our clients to see it."About Assembly Squad Remodeling:Assembly Squad Remodeling, a top-rated design-build remodeling company based in Chicago, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to the North Shore and suburbs of Chicago. Established in 2013, the company has completed over 500 projects and specializes in kitchen remodeling bathroom remodeling , and basement remodeling Company Info:Assembly Squad Remodeling LLCTel: 312-544-9150Web: https://www.assemblyserviceil.com/ Media contact information:Viktor Aharon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.