Two Florida Men Sentenced in Multimillion-Dollar Tax Refund Scheme

Two Florida men were sentenced today for their involvement in the “Note Program,” a tax fraud scheme. Jasen Harvey, of Tampa, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and Christopher Johnson, of Orlando, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2015 to 2018, Johnson and Harvey conspired to promote a scheme in which Harvey and others prepared tax returns for clients that claimed that large, nonexistent income tax withholdings had been paid to the IRS on behalf of clients and sought large refunds based on those purported withholdings. The conspirators charged clients fees and required the clients to pay a share of the fraudulently obtained refunds to them.

Overall, the defendants claimed over $3 million in fraudulent refunds on their clients’ returns, of which the IRS paid about $1.5 million.

In addition to the terms of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. for the Middle District of Florida ordered Johnson to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $864,117.42 in restitution to the United States. Judge Dalton Jr. ordered Harvey to serve three years of supervised release and pay $785,858.42 in restitution.

Co-defendant Arthur Grimes is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2025.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Melissa Siskind, Jeffrey McLellan and Caroline Pearson of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Hu for the Middle District of Florida prosecuted the case.