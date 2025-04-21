Federal Grand Jury Indicts Wisconsin Couple for Forced Labor

An indictment was unsealed today in Madison, Wisconsin charging a Wisconsin man with seven counts of forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, and seven counts of alien harboring for private financial gain; the indictment further charged the man’s wife with seven counts of forced labor and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

According to the indictment, between September 2015 and March 2018, Luis Abreu, 50, and his wife, Cybell Abreu, 50, used threats of serious harm and abuse of the law and legal process to coerce seven minor males and young men to perform labor and services. The indictment further alleges that Luis Abreu harbored the seven boys and young men, who he knew or recklessly disregarded to be unlawfully present in the United States.

The defendants made their initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District of Wisconsin on April 21. The charge of forced labor carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of alien harboring carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when done for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea for the Western District of Wisconsin, and Homeland Security Investigations Resident Agent in Charge Eric Rice of the HSI Milwaukee Office made the announcement.

The HSI Milwaukee Office of the Resident Agent in Charge conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger for the Western District of Wisconsin and Trial Attorney Slava Kuperstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit are prosecuting the case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.